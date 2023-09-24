Just like you, Kylie Jenner has a photo of Timothée Chalamet on her phone screen

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have taken their relationship

Puesdo-billionaire Kylie Jenner is a woman of the people: like most Gen Zs, the media mogul has a photo of actor Timothée Chalamet as her phone lock screen. Unlike most, she’s actually dating him.

The couple were confirmed to have taken the next step (real life company to iPhone wallpaper) after the 26-year-old was papped while attending Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Jenner could be seen adjusting her sunglasses and holding her phone in such a way that her screen was visible to the world, and one online armchair detective zoomed in to reveal a selfie of Chalamet and Jenner together with the actor nestling into his girlfriend’s face.

The pair’s latest relationship development comes after the two were spotted getting cosy together at the US Open and their spit-sharing session at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Online, the reaction has been palpable as social media was once again forced to come to terms with the odd-couple’s official status.

“Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet could get married and I still wouldn’t believe it,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

“Why are we being force fed this relationship,” asked another.

Others have accused Jenner of staging the photo so her iPhone lock screen could be in perfect view to the camera, with one joking Jenner’s momager Kris was “working overtime” to get the PR train running on this relationship.

Not everyone is so cynical though, and the couple’s next step is starting to win some over.

“If you don't do this with a significant other, are you two really a couple?” one user wrote on X/Twitter.