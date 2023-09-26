Why are we so heartbroken by Hugh Jackman’s divorce?

OPINION: If you think about it, it’s deeply, deeply weird to be heartbroken by a celebrity’s break up.

I mean, you don’t know either person. So effectively, you’re furious that two complete strangers have decided that they can’t stay together. Not for you, nor for the benefit of your wild assumptions about love that you thrust on them like a yoghurt sample at a supermarket.

Not that this stopped us spending last week lamenting over Hugh Jackman’s split.

How dare he, and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness, do this to us? Forget their kids, parents, and long term superannuation planning. We’re the ones who have been hurt here.

This wasn’t a standard case of having a crush on a celeb and him breaking our heart-felt infatuation with him. It’s not even a standard celebrity divorce. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Sophia Vegara and Joe Manganiello, Britney Spears and her PT all got divorced recently. And their splits are all just bags of lolly scramble gossip.

This? This felt different.

Not only was Jackman’s marriage very long, even by real world standards, but he was famous. Properly, Hollywood-y, sex symbol-y famous. He must have had women throwing themselves at him like Angry Birds. But he stayed happily married to one woman for over two decades? This was the proof we needed that love conquered all - especially the superficial pleasures of fame.

Evan Agostini/AP How dare he, and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness, do this to us?

And of course there was the other thing.

The not-so-unspoken fascination we all had with him for loving an older woman. Just look at the Google search results when you type in Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, it’s all a variation on, “what was their age gap?”

See, however woke we are, we all still assume that male celebs will date a chick 20 years younger than them. Someone as thin and conventionally beautiful as a champagne flute. And, however smart we are, some part of us fears we’ll stop being sexy as we get older. So the fact that Jackman was happily married to a woman 13 years his senior was, well, dazzling.

It was hope. Proof. The counterexample we trotted out at parties to counter some drunk bore’s crass joke. “Look at Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness!” we’d say, “They’re proof that men find older women sexy…!”

So it wasn’t a marriage. It was a comeback. It was a shrine. A temple fountain, cast in bronze, stuck on a plinth in Italy, surrounded by hopeful lovers and women-over-30 throwing coins into it.

And so the divorce isn’t just a divorce. It’s a lost argument. A win for drunks at parties who think they understand how love works better than we do. God forbid Jackman goes on to date a 23-year-old and prove our worst fears right. (Even though we know in our heart those fears are wrong, our head worries about them anyway.)

But look, isn’t this all just kinda nuts?

We’re looking to celebrities to prove that humans aren’t as superficial as we secretly worry we are. And, let’s be honest, celebrities are probably going to be the last people ever to disprove that theory. Even if Jackman and Furness are actually comparatively normal, how likely is it that we’ll find proof of the heart’s true nature in Hollywood? That’s like deep diving for buried treasure in a bathroom sink.

But also, just how much of our hopes, fears and secret worries about love have we unfairly laid onto two random strangers’ marriage?

It doesn’t matter how much we wanted them to be a fairy tale or a shrine to love. They’re not. And it doesn’t matter if we now worry they’re a cynical truth or a sad teachable moment about love. They’re not. That’s all our random crap we’re trying to put on them.

They’re just two people breaking up.