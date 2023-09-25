Heather du Plessis-Allan: Barry Soper's surgery was 'touch and go at one stage'

Barry Soper is out of hospital and doing well.

Broadcaster Barry Soper is “off all the machines to keep me alive” and is walking up stairs - three days after open-heart surgery - although his wife Heather du Plessis-Allan said it was “touch and go at one stage”.

Barry – Newstalk ZB political correspondent - recently learnt he had a “blockage near his heart” and underwent surgery on Friday.

His wife, also a broadcaster on Newstalk ZB, told listeners on Monday afternoon that the day of the operation, “was a very stressful afternoon”.

She said she had called the ICU nurse, “Cathy” who told her there had been, “a bit of an ooze”.

She later learnt this meant he had lost a lot of blood and Soper told her he had been “paralysed” by the nurse, so she could give her blood transfusions (she also joked he is on painkillers, so she could not ensure the accuracy of her husband’s retelling of the story).

“I knew from talking to Cathy that something was wrong, so it was a very stressful afternoon.” she said on-air.

She continued that Soper is now, “the best I’ve seen him in months” and is “good, and he’s desperate to get back to work”.

Last week, his wife, when explaining to listeners why Soper would be off-air for a few weeks, said his condition had been caught, “with a matter of weeks to spare”.

“We’re through the worst of it in terms of the shock and stuff like that, cried all the tears, we need to cry,” she said days before his surgery.

In a statement on Thursday, Soper said it had come as a “shock” to find out he needed open-heart surgery.

“I’d been feeling a bit out of breath walking up hills over the past few weeks and decided to go to my doctor for a check-up. They ran some tests, and it turns out I have a blockage near my heart, which needs to be removed through surgery this coming Friday,” he said.

In February last year, the pair welcomed the arrival of their baby boy.