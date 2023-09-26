Dai Henwood is not trying to sell you ketogenic gummies

Comedian Dai Henwood finds it “frustrating” to be the latest victim in a social media scam video, which uses his image to promote ketogenic gummies.

It’s especially annoying, Henwood told Stuff, because he’s always had a “staunch moral line” when it comes to things he’ll promote.

The video circulating online has taken footage from a January interview between Henwood and Seven Sharp presenter Jackie Brown, during which he revealed he was living with stage four cancer.

Not only was the interview “the most vulnerable ... I’ve ever done,” but the scammers have, “given me a horrendous accent,” Henwood joked.

And he’s aware these scams are “not uncommon”. Broadcasters Hilary Barry and Oriini Kaipara are amongst a long list of Kiwi celebrities whose images have been used in AI scams online.

“It seems like they pick a well-known face every now and then, and just go to town on them,” Henwood said.

As someone who aims to be “authentic and honest” on both television and social media, Henwood said he feels bad largely because, “it goes against what my morals are”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Comedian Dai Henwood is the latest victim of social media scam advertsing, using his image to sell gummies.

“When someone is living with advanced cancer, I know how [vulnerable] people can get sucked into stuff,” he said, adding he’s done his own share of “Googling around stuff” since his diagnosis.

And he had a bit of a warning about the company peddling the supplements.

“If this company selling keto gummies is using a deep fake of me to do so, I imagine their product is not very therapeutically valid,” he laughed.

“And I doubt the keto gummies would actually arrive, if there is such a thing as a keto gummy.”

Social media AI scams using his image to peddle products aside, Henwood is feeling “great” at the moment.

It was a year ago that he found out, the bowel cancer he had been hoping to cure was incurable, which, “was a massive mental leap to get through, but I’ve got through that”.

He is on a cycle of three months “hardcore chemo” followed by a break of four months. Having finished a month ago, he’ll have until, “just after Christmas off”.

And for now he simply wants to, “share comedy with people I know and don’t know, and hang out with my family and friends.”

Henwood was a contestant on the fourth season of Taskmaster NZ in 2023, and is getting ready for his next show, Dai Hard, at Wellington’s Opera House.

“I feel great. I feel happy,” he said.

“Ironically I’m the happiest and healthiest – outside of the cancer – I’ve ever been in my life.”