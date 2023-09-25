Kerry Washington reveals she had an abortion when she was younger: 'Abortion is not a bad word'

Kerry Washington has opened up about her abortion in a new memoir.

US actress Kerry Washington has revealed she had an abortion in her early-20s to help others living with the experience.

The 46-year-old spoke to People Magazine ahead of the release of her memoir, Thicker than Water, which details Washington’s unplanned pregnancy in her 20s.

The Scandal star wrote about a time period between 2001 and 2003, when the actress’ career was beginning to take off following her breakout role in Save the Last Dance.

Washington had a romantic encounter which led to the pregnancy, and the star wrote that she provided doctors with a fake name to maintain her privacy.

She said she felt ashamed and guilty while speaking with nurses and undergoing the procedure, as she had worked as a sexual health teacher for years prior to the abortion.

Washington told People the experience “had so much to do with my understanding of myself and the world as my career unfolded.”

“It's just so important to me that abortion is not a bad word, and that my abortion is not another thing on the list of things that I'm ashamed of,” she told People.

1 NEWS Nearly two dozen states have already moved to restrict or ban abortions in light of the decision. (Video first published June 27, 2022)

“We're at a moment where it's really important to be telling the truth about our reproductive choices because some of those choices are being stripped away from us,” she added, referencing the US’ growing restrictions on the procedure.

“I don't want my not telling it to make anybody think there is shame to be had.”