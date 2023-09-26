Hilary Barry, the latest celebrity to be targeted by ketogenic gummy scams

The Seven Sharp presenter was the target of a similar scam back in July, where false social media advertisements claimed she had lost 19kg using weight-loss pills.

Hilary Barry hasn’t “lost 50kg eating keto gummies”.

The veteran journalist and broadcaster has been once again forced to warn her followers not to fall for a scam that has used distorted images of her to promote weight-loss supplements.

“The scammers are at it again,” Barry wrote in a Facebook post, sharing some side-by-side comparisons of how her images are manipulated by the scammers for false advertising.

“Please don’t buy any products claiming to be weight-loss pills. I haven’t lost 50kg eating keto gummies as they claim. If I had, I’d be dead,” she added.

The Seven Sharp presenter was the target of a similar scam back in July, where false social media advertisements claimed she had lost 19kg using weight-loss pills.

“I can tell you now, as a post-menopausal woman, there is no way I am losing weight. I have been packing it on and just living with it,” Barry told Stuff in July, before insisting she would never endorse any products promoting beauty standards.

She added: “I’m mortified, because not only are they using my photo without permission, but they are ripping good people off – and that breaks my heart.”

Barry wasn’t the only celebrity that was targeted by these ketogenic gummy scammers recently.

Comedian Dai Henwood also warned his fans of a “deep fake” video circulated on social media by the same scammers.

The scam used video taken from a January interview between Henwood and Seven Sharp presenter Jackie Brown, during which he revealed he was living with stage four cancer.

Not only was the interview “the most vulnerable ... I’ve ever done,” but the scammers have, “given me a horrendous accent,” Henwood told Stuff.

“If this company selling keto gummies is using a deep fake of me to do so, I imagine their product is not very therapeutically valid,” he laughed.