'Can't even cook cereal' - Harper Beckham's savage roast of mum Victoria Beckham's cooking prowess

Victoria Beckham's cooking prowess has been sensationally roasted by her daughter, Harper Beckham.

Posting to her 31.4 million followers, the former Spice Girl chronicled herself, husband David Beckham and daughter Harper cooking together.

David was midway through preparing an apple crumble using apples from the "Beckham Orchard". Meanwhile, Harper was baking chocolate chip cookies when Victoria asked if the youngest Beckham got her cooking skills from her mum or her dad.

"Did you learn to cook from daddy or mummy?" Victoria asked Harper in the clip.

"Mummy, you can't even make cereal," Harper retorted.

"Oh wow, Mummy can't even make cereal," Victoria responded, shocked.

"Well you can make chicken Kiev, but that comes from M&S," Harper said, adding insult to injury.

"I get it Harper… I can't cook," Victoria captioned the clip.

The Beckhams often invite fans into their kitchen through their social media with Brooklyn Beckham also regularly sharing his kitchen escapades on his Instagram.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham and their daughter Harper Beckham at a football match.

Most recently, Brooklyn broke a cardinal cooking rule when he mixed seafood and meat together by adding sea urchin butter to his steak.

Previously, the 24-year-old was ridiculed when thousands of fans spotted a wine cork bubbling away during a video of himself preparing spaghetti bolognese.

"The cork is the secret ingredient," someone commented at the time.

"When someone told you to 'put a cork in it Brooklyn', they meant …stop talking﻿," another said.

Similarly, Victoria's own strange food habits were revealed when David appeared on The River Cafe's Table 4 podcast earlier last year.

The footballer revealed his wife of 24 years has eaten the same meal for dinner every night since he met her over 25 years ago.

"She only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that," David explained on the podcast.

"The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing… It was one of my favourite evenings. I can't remember what it was but I know she's not eaten it since!"