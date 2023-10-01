Ex-prime minister Jacinda Ardern hits George and Amal Clooney’s New York gala

Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern transitioned from the Harvard classroom to a New York ballroom this week, for George and Amal Clooney’s second annual Albie Awards.

The benefit, run by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, boasted a longlist of international luminaries on its 400-person guestlist, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court prosecutor, humanitarian Melinda Gates, and Hollywood heavyweights Greta Gerwig, Emily Blunt, Daniel Craig and Scarlett Johansson.

ANNASOPHIA ROBB/INSTAGRAM Jacinda Ardern and Bridge to Terabithia star AnnaSophia Robb pictured at the Gala.

The “Albies” aim to honour figures who are “defenders of justice”. Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer, said that the money raised by the event would help in “providing free legal support to victims of human rights abuse.”

Journalist Jason Rezaian shared a snap of an all-smiling Ardern with his wife Yeganeh Rezaian, who is communications director at the World Affairs Council-Washington, DC.

Ardern has been in the US during this election season owing to her joint Harvard fellowships, at the Kennedy School’s Centre for Public Leadership and the Berkman Klein Centre for Internet and Society.

While at the university, she will continue her work on the Christchurch Call, the inter-governmental initiative to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

It’s an issue she has driven on the global stage since 51 people were killed at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand’s worst mass murder.

Ardern will simultaneously continue her role on Prince William’s Earthshot Prize board, which pledges five £1 million (NZ$2m) prizes each year for novel solutions to environmental issues.

The Albies were hosted by John Oliver, the British comedian and television host.

The Clooneys did not disclose how much money the event fundraised.