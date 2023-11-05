Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome first child

Kourtney Kardashian and rocker husband Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together.

The rumour mill went wild that Kardashian was in the throes of labour, when Barker and Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, were spotted at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, over the last few days.

Kardashian gave birth to a baby boy on November 4, TMZ is reporting.

The couple have not yet revealed the name of their bundle of joy, but previously Barker said they planned to name their son ‘Rocky Thirteen’ while being interviewed on the podcast ‘One Life One Chance.’

The couple’s journey to parenthood together was closely documented on the reality series The Kardashians, which saw the pair trying IVF treatment as well as other holistic methods of conceiving.

On September 7, Kardashian revealed she had undergone urgent foetal surgery to save her baby’s life, with Kardashian writing on Instagram that she “will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Later that month, the family held a Disney-themed baby shower at Kardashian matriach Kris Jenner’s family home.

The newborn joins three children from Kardashian's previous relationship with social media personality Scott Disick, including daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

With ex-wife Shanna Maokler, Barker shares daughter Alabama, 19, and son Landon, 17, and co-parents stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

In an interview with Access Hollywood in April 2022, Kardashian said she would “love two [kids]” with Barker “in a dream world.”