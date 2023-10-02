Why everyone's talking about Cara Delevingne's new tattoo

Cara Delevingne has new ink – and it has everyone talking.

British model Cara Delevingne has added a new tattoo to her collection of ink that has many asking if she has a permanent typo.

The 31-year-old was recently inked by Italian tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni, who shared a set of four photos of the model with her new arm art to his Instagram page.

The tattoo includes a dot and abstract face, with the Italian word “dormiveglia”, which translates to light sleep or halfsleep, and it’s meaning underneath.

Unfortunately for Delevingne, her artist must have been half asleep while working as her tattoo reads “dormiveglia: (n.) the place that stretches between sleeping and walking” instead of “waking”.

The walking v waking debate was hashed out in Nangeroni’s comment section, with one calling the spelling “offensive”, while another asked if the change in wording was intentional.

However, louder criticism over the model being topless in the Instagram photos drew more attention, eventually pulling Delevingne in to comment.

“Just to be clear to everyone! I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on,” she wrote.

“I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you.”

Delevigne isn’t the first celebrity to make headlines with a confusing tattoo – singer and business mogul Rihanna has a grammatically incorrect French phrase tattooed on her neck, pop star Ariana Grande accidentally had ‘Japanese BBQ Grill’ tattooed instead of ‘7 Rings’, while British star Jessie J has a ‘loose’ instead of ‘lose’ above her hip.