'That whole thing was pretty weird' - Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't know if she processed 2016 ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't know if she has fully processed the ski crash that turned into a two week long court battle.

The actor, founder and chief executive of wellness company Goop, spoke about the highly publicised trial in an interview with the New York Times published over the weekend.

In March, a jury dismissed the complaint of retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76 who sued Paltrow in 2016 over injuries he sustained when the two crashed on a beginner run at Deer Valley ski resort.

The jury sided with Paltrow after eight days of live-streamed courtroom testimony that made the case a pop culture fixation.

Sanderson broke four ribs and sustained a concussion after the two tumbled down the slope, with Paltrow landing on top of him.

He filed an amended complaint after an earlier $3.1 million lawsuit was dismissed. Paltrow in response counter sued for $1 and attorney fees.

“I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day,” Paltrow told The Times.

“And the sartorial outcome was so weird to me. That whole thing was pretty weird. I don’t know that I’ve even processed it.”

Paltrow’s lawyer's described the complaint against her as “utter B.S.” and painted the Goop founder-CEO as uniquely vulnerable to unfair, frivolous lawsuits due to her celebrity.

Paltrow took the witness stand during the trial to insist the collision wasn’t her fault, and to describe how she was stunned when she felt “a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise.”

Throughout the trial, the word “uphill” became synonymous with “guilty, ” as attorneys focused on a largely unknown skiing code of conduct that stipulates that the skier who is downhill or ahead on the slope has the right of way.

“It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something,” she said.

Worldwide audiences followed the celebrity trial as if it were episodic television. Viewers scrutinised both Paltrow and Sanderson’s motives while lawyer’s directed questions to witnesses that often had less to do with the collision and more to do with their client’s reputations.

Rick Bowmer/AP

A jury awarded Paltrow US$1.

As Paltrow left court she touched Sanderson’s shoulder and told him, “I wish you well,” he told reporters outside court.

He responded, “Thank you dear.”

Now, however, Sanderson – who claimed Paltrow caused the collision, which he alleges left him with brain damage – may be planning an appeal, according to his attorney.

Lawyer Robert Sykes told TMZ that his client is considering all options, including potentially filing a motion to the court for a new trial or possible appeal.