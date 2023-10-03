Broadcaster Simon Barnett's wife has died from brain cancer

Radio host Simon Barnett’s wife Jodi has died aged 61 after living with brain cancer for years.

She died at the couple’s Christchurch home early on Monday after a “five-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer,” a statement from the Barnett family read.

“We are absolutely heartbroken that our beautiful wife and mother, Jodi, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning,” the family said.

“We are completely broken but trust she is now walking and talking freely with our heavenly Dad.

“Words cannot adequately convey how deeply loved she was by us, and all who knew her.”

Barnett, a host on Newstalk ZB, recently revealed on air that her brain cancer had returned after three years in remission. She had undergone a fourth brain surgery in January.

Simon and Jodi had been married 32 years and had four daughters and three grandchildren together.

“Without a word of a lie, she is the toughest person I know,” Barnett said in 2022. “She is incredibly brave, incredibly strong-willed and so deeply loved by me and the kids and many other people.”

Barnett said at the time that he and Jodi had their own language and could understand each other “very well”, despite speech difficulties that she has endured since being initially diagnosed with two lesions on her brain in 2018.

“My work’s very important to me but it can’t compare to my beautiful wife,” Barnett said.

“She is my lover, she is my life, she is my absolute world, and she is my home.”