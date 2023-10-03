Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from husband Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage.

According to TMZ the British﻿ actress, 37, cited “irreconcilable differences” on court documents and listed their date of separation as September 13.

The publication reports there's no prenup in place for the pair and she hasn't asked for spousal support. However, she has asked for joint custody of their daughter Juno, three.

﻿The couple previously sparked split rumours in September last year when they unfollowed each other on Instagram - where they had previously declared their love for one another - but soon refollowed each other on the app.

Getty Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Turner-Smith and Jackson had been married since 2019 after first being linked in 2018.

Two years ago, Turner-Smith opened up about meeting her husband and the beginning of their relationship.﻿

She made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers where she revealed she and Jackson had a "one-night stand" and that their romance was not meant to last as long as they thought.

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," she revealed. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

"First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that," she said, explaining that they first met at a party. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

However, Jackson admitted to The Sunday Times that the pair would "spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time."

The birth of their child impacted Jackson deeply.﻿

"Now, we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife," he said.

"[Fatherhood] has changed me in every single possible way."

Prior to his marriage to Turner-Smith, the actor dated Diane Kruger for 10 years before the couple split in 2016.

It was rumoured Kruger wanted to marry Jackson and build a family, while he didn't feel ready.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.