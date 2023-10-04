Chloe Lattanzi says late mum Olivia Newton-John has been 'sending her signs': 'It's Mumma'

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has opened up about her grief after losing her mother to breast cancer in August last year.

Lattanzi, 37, ﻿appeared on Loose Women in the UK this week, when she revealed she thinks her late mother has been 'sending her signs' from beyond the grave.

Lattanzi, whose father is American actor Matt Lattanzi, said she recently saw a 'blue orb' in two pictures, which she thinks is linked to the late Grease star. ﻿

"About a week after she passed, my phone went 'click' and I'd had a discussion… she said 'If I can come through to you, show myself to you, I will'. I had a feeling just to look at this photo, I knew there was something special about it," Lattanzi explained.

"I zoomed in, it was a live photo, and I pressed the live button and there was a bright blue orb flying around my dog Jelly's head.

"My mum wears this aqua blue stone around her neck. She never took it off, John [Olivia's husband Easterling] gave it to her and it was that colour so I feel it was her way of showing me, 'It's Mumma'."

She also said her father sent her a photo showing a blue orb in the picture. ﻿

In August, Lattanzi said she had been suffering from memory loss as she struggles with her grief around the one-year anniversary of her mother's death.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she said: "Since my mum's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been OK," Lattanzi said.

"If I have forgotten to return your calls – I've had extreme memory loss, I've had difficulty getting out of bed. I've stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself."﻿

"One of my mum's biggest messages was 'take care of you'," Lattanzi said. "If you don't take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else."

Lattanzi explained she would be undertaking Newton-John's annual Walk for Wellness on October 8 in Melbourne but afterwards, she would be taking a hiatus for three weeks to focus on her emotional wellbeing.

Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 at the age of 43.

At the time, she was working on new greatest hits album and planning a world tour. She was also mourning the death of her father, Brinley.

Following a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction after her 1992 diagnosis, Newton-John beat her cancer.

But after almost two decades of good health, the disease reappeared in 2013 and she quietly began treatment for the second time.

In May 2017, Newton-John and her family were delivered the heartbreaking news her cancer had reappeared for a third time.

"I'm so lucky that I've been through this three times and I'm still here. I'm living with it. Every day is a gift now, particularly now," she told 60 Minutes.

"When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary illness diagnosis, you are suddenly given a possibility of a time limit.

"If you believe the statistics, you're going to make them happen. If somebody tells you, 'you have six months to live', very possibly you will, because you believe that."

Newton-John died in August last year, at her home in California at the age of 73.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.