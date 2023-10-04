Pamela Anderson’s make-up free moment is more meaningful than you think

Few people embody the idea of glam as well as actress Pamela Anderson, but these days the 56-year-old is forgoing her trademark make-up style for a bold new look.

The Baywatch star was one of the most recognisable figures of the 90s for her iconic smoky eyes, overlined lips, and thin brows – a look so universal it has been replicated a thousand times over by others stars (such as Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner), and revived as a trend (#PamCore) by Gen Zs online.

Now, Anderson has been hitting up major shows at Paris Fashion Week, including Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood, with a completely make-up free face.

Her new look has made headlines and caught the attention of fellow stars, including Academy Award winner Jamie-Lee Curtis, who praised Anderson on Instagram for her “rebellion” against beauty ideals.

“In the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face,” Curtis wrote.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Pamela Anderson has traded in her iconic 90s look for a fresh face.

“I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Though some have questioned Curtis’ wording in celebrating Anderson’s new look, the beauty icon’s reason for ditching her famous style is entwined with her experiences in grief and self-acceptance.

In an August interview with Elle, Anderson revealed she began going bare-faced following the loss of her make-up artist and friend, Alexis Vogel, who died from breast cancer in 2019.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” Anderson said at the time.

Getty Images The Baywatch star was one of the most recognisable figures of the 90s for her iconic smoky eyes, overlined lips, and thin brows.

In a time when big and bold make-up is more popular than ever, Anderson said her decision to go in the opposite direction is “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too”, and definitely on brand for her.

“I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing,” she said.

Having lived a quiet life on Vancouver Island in preceeding years, Anderson highlighted her recent forays back into the public eye – with her emotional tell-all memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story – and embracing her age and appearance have been key in helping the star find self-acceptance.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older,” the actress remarked.

Vianney Le Caer Anderson attends the Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week.

“I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really ... what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Speaking with i-D in early October, Anderson shared that her beauty secret these days is “don’t do anything.”

“Wake up, whatever is happening is just happening. It’s all about self acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I’m trying to embrace now,” she said

“Sometimes it’s challenging, and you just have to understand that you’re good enough and that you are beautiful. I like to say the word life-ing instead of aging, chasing youth is just futile.”