Meghan Markle poses for selfie with fans near The Beverly Hills Hotel in LA

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to be spending more time in Hollywood as she prepares to begin a fresh chapter in her career.

Meghan is said to have set up a base in a suite inside The Beverly Hills Hotel, which is close to her new talent agency William Morris Endeavour.

The 41-year-old was spotted near the hotel late last week and posed with fans for a selfie, which was later shared on social media.

Looking radiant in a striped shirt, Meghan smiled with the group which included Jen Su – television host and contributor to the Sunday Times.

Su said of the chance encounter: "Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation."

She added that Meghan was "by herself" and not with the Duke of Sussex.

jensu1/Instagram Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, seen near The Beverly Hills Hotel in LA on Friday October 6, 2023.

The hotel is understood to be a more convenient location for Meghan to conduct business meetings.

The Montecito home she lives at with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is roughly is around 140 kilometres away and at least a 90-minute drive without traffic from West Hollywood.

In comparison, the offices for Meghan's talent agency is about a five minute's drive from the hotel.

The duchess has long been rumoured to be working on a comeback.

Some reports have suggested she is going to be returning to Instagram soon or relaunching her popular lifestyle website, The Tig.

Experts say she could make a fortune by branding herself as a super-influencer and partnering with carefully-selected brands.

In March, the duchess was granted preliminary approval to bring back the website she was forced to close down when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

The Tig could allow for the duchess to share her advice and suggestions on food, travel, fashion, the arts, design, conscious living and wellness.

It would also give Meghan the opportunity to enter into commercial and sponsorship deals via product placement and endorsements.

Tomorrow, Meghan and Prince Harry will be in New York to take part in the first in-person Archewell Foundation event.

The couple will mark World Mental Health Day with an appearance in Manhattan on Tuesday October 10, speaking at a panel aimed to help parents navigate mental health challenges in the digital age.

It will be their first visit to the city since claiming they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with the paparazzi in May.

Their charity will host The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age to give voice to families who are passionate about building a safer online world for children and teens.

This article first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.