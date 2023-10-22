'Truly embarrassing': Inside the 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Janet Jackson was forced to cover her exposed breast after her outfit came undone during the performance.

Longtime fans of the annual Super Bowl in America will know the half-time show is arguably just as important as the football game itself.

Over the decades, the famous stage has played host to music icons ranging from Aerosmith to Madonna and though it is technically unpaid, it's one of the most coveted gigs for artists.

The Super Bowl half-time show has a storied history and is not without its controversies. The most memorable of which is, of course, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl XXXVIII performance.

On February 1, 2004, a wardrobe malfunction occurred on-stage at the annual NFL championship. It might have seemed innocent enough, but the infamous moment had devastating consequences on Jackson's career.

Jackson was on-stage performing a medley of her hits when fellow pop star Timberlake made a surprise appearance to perform a duet.

The pair sang Timberlake's hit Rock Your Body when, at the final line of the song, the former NSYNC member pulled off a part of Jackson's costume.

Timberlake was supposed to pull away the bustier to reveal a red lace bra. Instead, the garment malfunctioned, and the singer exposed Jackson's breast instead.

The Together Again singer's right breast was broadcast to the world, with only a nipple shield to cover her modesty. It was shown for less than one second before CBS cut the shot.

Though it was mere milliseconds, Jackson's 'partial nudity' triggered a wave of outrage across conservative America.

Getty Images Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performing at the Super Bowl in 2004.

It was aired to an audience of around 150 million viewers around the world and the Federal Communications Commission received more than half a million complaints about the performance.

The public pearl-clutching over Jackson's breast would almost end her career.

Following the broadcast, Jackson's rep released a statement explaining how the accidental nudity occurred.

“Justin was supposed to pull away the rubber bustier to reveal a red lace bra. The garment collapsed and her breast was accidentally revealed,” the statement read.

Rolling Stone reports CBS asked Jackson to issue a public apology. She said in a video message: "The decision to have a costume reveal at the end of my halftime show performance was made after final rehearsals. MTV was completely unaware of it.

“It was not my intention that it go as far as it did. MTV, CBS, [and] the NFL had no knowledge of this whatsoever and, unfortunately, the whole thing went wrong in the end. I apologise to anyone offended, including the audience, MTV, CBS and the NFL.”

Timberlake also apologised immediately following the performance, revealing he was “sorry if anyone was offended" and described the incident as “not intentional and regrettable”.

In an interview with USA Today, Jackson addressed the incident and said she found it “truly embarrassing”.

The public shaming didn't end there, however. The incident, later dubbed 'Nipplegate' saw Jackson banned from performing at the Grammys the following week.

Francois Nel Jackson's career suffered as a result.

She and Timberlake were scheduled to perform, but Jackson was cut from the schedule. Timberlake, however, was allowed to both attend and perform at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards.

Jackson was due to present during a tribute to Luther Vandross, however, according to People, she "was being pressured to bow out gracefully – or face being uninvited".

At the Grammys, Timberlake won two awards, performed his song Senorita and apologised again for the incident during his acceptance speech.

"I know it's been a rough week on everybody," he said on-stage. “What occurred was unintentional, completely regrettable, and I apologise if you guys are offended.”

Consequently, Jackson's music career began to suffer. Her songs and music videos were blacklisted from MTV and CBS as per the instruction of parent company Viacom.

As a result, her album Damito Jo was a commercial flip.

The cultural impact of Jackson and Timberlake's performance was monumental. The inventors of YouTube even credited the incident one of the reasons they launched the platform in 2005.

The moment also triggered a years-long debate and culture war about misogyny and the unfair treatment of Jackson. In a 2006 interview with Oprah, the singer addressed how she was blamed for the mishap and not her co-performer.

Getty Images Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Grammys.

"All the emphasis was put on me, not on Justin, and uh...," Jackson said. "We were friends. And not that we aren't now – we haven't spoken – but I consider him a friend."

For a long time, neither Timberlake nor Jackson discussed the Super Bowl controversy.

It wasn't until 2018, during an interview with Zane Lowe, that Timberlake addressed the fallout.

“I stumbled through it, to be quite honest,” Timberlake explained. “I had my wires crossed. It's just something you have to look back on and be like: 'Well OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it.’”

Coming full-circle, Timberlake even headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.

But the incident would eventually come to haunt Timberlake in 2021 after the #FreeBritney movement garnered international attention.

Timberlake, who once dated Britney Spears, was forced to apologise on social media for the abuses faced by both his ex-girlfriend and Jackson by the media and public.

Dave Hogan Timberlake eventually apologised over the incident in 2021, as well as how Britney Spears was treated during and after their relationship.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak for what was right,” he said in a statement.

He continued: “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

And in 2022, Jackson also addressed the 2004 Super Bowl – finally putting the rumours and debate to rest after 18 years.

Janet Jackson doco

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop,” she said in her documentary, titled Janet Jackson.

“Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends,” she continued. “We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same.”

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and has been republished with permission.