J﻿oe Jonas has reportedly filed to dismiss his Miami divorce case with estranged wife Sophie Turner after sharing a cryptic social media message.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six, the estranged couple had reportedly reached "various agreements" after attending mediation.

According to the documents, Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, plan to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues”.

The more optimistic update in the couple's complicated divorce comes after the Sucker singer ﻿shared a cryptic post to social media.

On Wednesday (local time), Jonas shared a picture to his Instagram story that showed him looking in a mirror at Bridgestone Arena with a handwritten message on the surface.

"I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing," the message read.

The social media message was apparently posted the same day that Jonas filed to dismiss his previous petition for dissolution.

The following day it was reported that the couple had reached a temporary agreement for the custody of their two daughters.

According to documents obtained by multiple media outlets including People, the custody arrangement dictates the couple will switch custody of their children over the next few months until January 7.

They are also required by the court to ﻿"submit a status report letter"﻿ on December 21.

Jonas and Turner confirmed the custody arrangement in a statement to US Weekly﻿.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK," they said.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We look forward to being great co-parents," the pair added.

Jonas first filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star on September 5﻿ after marrying in 2019.

The documents obtained by multiple media outlets stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken"﻿.

The couple then confirmed the shock split news in a joint statement to Instagram.

﻿"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement said.

The statement then addressed the "speculative narratives" circulating about the reason for their split, assuring fans it was a ﻿"united decision”.

The divorce has gotten increasingly messy over the last months with claims that Sophie Turner's 'party animal' ways ﻿were behind the split.

The actress later sued her estranged husband for the return of their children from New York to their home in England. ﻿