Why won't Jada Pinkett Smith leave us alone?

Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were once a Hollywood power couple. Now, they’re just annoying.

Pop Tart, our regular rundown of what’s scorching hot in the world of pop culture – from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

From Ayahuasca trips and that Slap, to revealing the man who has been posing as her husband for more than 20 years, actually isn’t, Jada Pinkett Smith has been keeping the world on its toes over the last week.

Every day seems to bring a new “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals” headline, whether you like it or not – even rapper 50 Cent had to throw his two cents in the ring and order that “enough is enough”.

You probably never asked to know that Will Smith told his wife “jump up and down” and “stand on your head” because she was convinced she became pregnant within seconds of having sex with him, but alas, Pinkett Smith has revealed that too.

So, why is all of this family drama being aired out now, and will we ever escape this reign of terror?

Why is this happening?

After years of seeing this family in the headlines, the public could very well assume they already know everything about this family. According to Pinkett Smith, we do not – so she’s clearing up the rumours.

The 52-year-old released her first tell-all memoir, Worthy, in early October, with a slew of bombshells dropping left, right, and centre from every page.

To promote the memoir, Pinkett Smith has sat down for media interviews where more snippets from her book have been teased out for max effect.

Ok, so these revelations ...

Let’s start with the big one: Pinkett Smith and Will privately separated seven years ago, despite continuing to exist in the public eye as a couple – and even holding a public family meeting to discuss Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with a friend of her son’s, August Alsina, in a 2020 episode of Red Table Talk.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb.

Evan Agostini “Who's going to be there for him, Hoda? It's going to be me,” Pinkett Smith told Today.

Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will “don’t want to” get divorced, saying: “We love our family. And we love each other. It's more of a life partnership. Now, 10 years from now, Hoda, who knows?”

Asked if there’s a chance of a full reconciliation, Pinkett Smith joked her husband is “getting old!”

“Who's going to be there for him, Hoda? It's going to be me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Will is relaxing on Instagram with the caption “notifications off”.

But what about the sl-

I’ll stop you right there.

Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times The infamous slap between Chris Rock and Will Smith, which Jada Pinkett Smith says she thought was a “skit” at first.

You remember the details – the Oscars, Chris Rock, Will Smith, a slap, and these forever immortal words: “keep my wife’s name out your f...... mouth!”

Pinkett Smith said Will hadn’t called her his “wife in a long time” before then, and she initially believed the infamous slap was a skit.

“As Will’s coming back, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Hold up.’ Something is off. And then when he sits down, I look at him and I grab his hand, and I’m just trying to see where he is. And then it continues, and I’m like, ‘Oh, s...’,” she told Today.

Pinkett Smith and Will haven’t spoken to Rock since, but she told People Magazine the comedian had called with the offer of taking her one summer when rumours of a divorce were swirling.

Evidently, Rock “was appalled, and he profusely apologised” when he was told the gossip was false.

In the same interview with People, Pinkett Smith revealed she was living with suicidal thoughts at age 40, and was later diagnosed with complex trauma with PTSD and dissociation.

She said ayahuasca, a South American hallucinogenic helped in healing her mental health, and she would take the drug with her son Jaden and his friends while they were teenagers.

It wasn’t her first foray into the world of drugs – Pinkett Smith also admitted to selling crack cocaine as a teenager to support her family, around the same time she met rapper Tupac Shakur.

Hang on – what’s Tupac got to do with this?

Pinkett Smith and Shakur were close friends up until the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996

They met in 1986 as pupils of the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland, before Shakur relocated to California to pursue what would become an iconic career in music.

Their close friendship spurred rumours in the decades following Shakur’s death, with Pinkett Smith having to deny rumours of a romantic connection – now, she says the rapper was her “soulmate”.

Pinkett Smith told Rolling Out’s Christal Jordan that Shakur had actually proposed to her, but they never went through with marriage as there was apparently “no chemistry”.

“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have travelled a few together. You know, in various forms,” she said. “There was no chemistry between us ... It's that friendship-love chemistry, trust me.”

Speaking with People, she revealed that Skahur, like herself, lived with the hair loss disease alopecia.

“I don’t think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head. But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn't ... he just wouldn’t talk about it”.

Please, when will this stop?

We can only hope the big revelations are out of the way (for now) – unless Pinkett Smith plans on announcing she hasn’t actually met Will at all.

I leave you with these words from Will on the matter of his wife, which won’t clear up any confusion for you, but will probably confirm what you already know.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” Smith wrote for the New York Times.

When you’ve seen the same family in the headlines for more than half your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you sure can lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and beauties – especially when you have to read a headline about them everyday.