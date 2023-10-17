Denise Richards is teasing a collab with her teenage daughter on OnlyFans

Denise Richards has angered fans after teasing an OnlyFans collaboration with her 19-year-old daughter.

Warning: This article contains details that some may find upsetting.

US actress Denise Richards is raising eyebrows and accusations of being “creepy” on social media after teasing an OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter.

A leaked post from Richards’ paywalled OnlyFans account, showed the 52-year-old with her 19-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, asking: “should me and my mini me @samisheen do another collab?”

The post was shared to Reddit, making its way around the social media platform to a Real Housewives fan page, where viewers of the show ripped into Beverly Hills star Richards for her “f...... weird beyond words” for her suggestion of making content with her daughter.

”Creepy creepy creepy. In no world is this appropriate,” one Redditor wrote.

”Mini me has undertones that I cannot support in this context. Do better Denise,” another user commented.

Richards’ post clarified this post would be “another” collaboration, meaning the two have created joint OnlyFans content in the past. According to one Reddit user, the first collaboration included non-sexual photos.

Supplied RHOB star Denise Richards’ OnlyFans post featuring her daughter Sami Sheen.

OnlyFans, a social media platform where content creators can monetise their work, was launched in 2016, and found fame in 2020 as a platform for sex workers to share their content.

Richards and her daughter aren’t the only celebrities on OnlyFans – Carmen Electra, Larsa Pippen, Amber Rose, and more – own accounts as well.

The mother of two launched the account in June 2022, a week after her daughter shared her account with the public.

At the time, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had defended her daughter’s actions against criticism of her father, actor Charlie Sheen.

“I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has,” she wrote on social media.

“And I also can’t be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy; quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

Charlie Sheen had spoken with Page Six at the time of his daughter’s OnlyFans launch, criticising her new move.

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity,” he said.

Later, a source told People Magazine the younger Sheen’s OnlyFans presence is meant to “[cause] a lot of drama” with her father.

“Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making [NZ$13,5504] a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She's just teasing the audience,” the insider said.

"[Denise] doesn't do anything that risqué either, but she has 100,000 followers and makes [NZ$3.38m] a month doing it.

“Denise says she wants to support her daughter. She believes that when they turn 18, it's really hard to control what they do. You can only advise them. And Denise realises she did Playboy herself – OnlyFans is just the modern version of that.”