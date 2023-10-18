The Chase star Jenny Ryan wows fans with new glam look

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has left fans swooning with her stylish new look as she stepped out for a night at the theatre.

Ryan, who’s known as The Vixen, joined the British TV quiz show in 2015, appearing alongside other chasers including Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Anne Hegerty.

The 41-year-old has shared a photo on Instagram in which she’s dressed in an emerald green wrap dress with her hair down, posing in front of an antique car with the drag queen La Voix.

“Travelling in style with @lavoixtheshow!” The Vixen captioned her post.

Many of her fans complimented her on the look, especially her outfit.

”Looking gorge in that dress!” one fan commented while another added: “Aww beautiful photo of you both Jenny awww you look gorgeous xxxx.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Chase star was attending a performance of Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre in London.

ITV The iconic Chase moments

Back in 2021, Ryan was abused by an online troll who called her “pompous, arrogant” as well as “fat” and “ugly” .

However, Ryan’s team hit back in the best way possible as they replied: “Hi, thanks for getting in touch. Messages to this page are monitored by Jenny’s admin team.

“We can pass on messages or answer questions. Thank you for your message. You seem like a decent chap which obviously gives you the right to body shame and demean women. Your loved ones must be really proud of you!”