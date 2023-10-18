MAFS' Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven celebrate milestone with their twin boys

MAFS' Melissa and Bryce are pictured celebrated their twin boys' birthdays.

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven met and fell in love on Married At First Sight 2021.

They're now proud parents to twin boys, Levi and Tate, and in October 2023 they celebrated a big milestone – their little tots turning two!

The couple shared some sweet footage of the celebrations on Instagram.

In one clip, the little duo were seen toddling around the living room and grabbing onto two big bunches of balloons to commemorate the day.

They ran over excitedly, batting the balloons with their hands and giggling before breaking out into applause.

Bryce also shared some photos of the family spending some quality time together, celebrating with two Bluey-themed birthday cakes for their sons.

Instagram The couple shared this adorable clip of the duo celebrating with balloons.

"Our twins turn two today... where has the time gone?!" he captioned one post. "The best thing to ever happen to us."

He later laughed: "About to find out if that 'Terrible Two's' phase is a thing!"

The couple had an at times rocky journey together on MAFS, with their relationship copping a lot of criticism, but they went gone from strength to strength after moving in together in Melbourne.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2021, where they also confirmed they were expecting twins.

The couple went on to marry for real in February 2023, exchanging vows during a stunning beachside wedding in Sorrento, Victoria.

﻿Bryce shared the amazing news on his Instagram page on Saturday, alongside a photo of the pair sharing an intimate moment in the picturesque sunset setting.

"Mr & Mrs Ruthven﻿," he captioned the post.

For their big day, Melissa wore a jaw-dropping Maggie Sottero ball gown complete with a sweetheart neckline and glittering embellishment throughout.

There were lots of familiar faces in the crowd joining them for their big day, including fellow MAFS stars Jason Engler, Belinda Vickers, Nick Furphy and Steve Burley.

﻿Melissa also posted her gorgeous wedding ring after the ceremony, taking to Instagram to show off the huge sparkler to her followers.

The stunning band sits perfectly above her unique black pear diamond engagement ring.

We can't wait to see what the family gets up to next!

This story was originally published on Nine Entertainment and is republished with permission.