Justin Timberlake cheated on Britney Spears with another celebrity, new memoir claims

Justin Timberlake allegedly had an affair with a fellow celebrity while dating Britney Spears, her new memoir claims.

According to TMZ, Spears refers to Timberlake’s mistress as “another celebrity”, citing that she didn’t want to name the woman as she now has a family and wanted to avoid embarrassing her.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002, after meeting as teenagers on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club.

Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released on October 24 and is expected to be a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”, according to its publisher, Gallery Books.

On Wednesday, a separate excerpt from The Woman in Me revealed that Spears became pregnant while dating Timberlake in late 2000. The couple ultimately opted for an abortion.

The passage, obtained by People Magazine, sees Spears write the experience “was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated”

“He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.

“I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father.”

Timberlake famously hired a Spears look-alike for the music video of his 2002 hit Cry Me a River, showing the actress cheating on Timberlake. The song was rumoured to have been inspired by Spears’ infidelity.

In 2003, Spears sat down for a now highly-criticised interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, in which the interviewer grilled the singer over the rumours of an alleged affair, telling Spears she “broke his heart, you did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering”.

“I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way … and I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either,” Spears responded.

In 2021, Timberlake posted a public apology to both Spears and Janet Jackson, whom he was involved with in the infamous 2004 Super Bowl half-time performance,

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he wrote Friday.