Lupita Nyong'o announces break up, says she's 'devastatingly extinguished by deception' in emotional post

US actress Lupita Nyong'o has announced her split from partner and sports commentator Selema Masekela in an emotional social media post.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star shared an update to her Instagram page on Friday morning, acknowledging that “there are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering.”

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” her post reads.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true.

Nyong’o wrote that she was sharing her experience in the hopes that it “might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”

”Let’s face our pain, so we don’t spread it,” she added.

Nyong’o and Masekela first went public with their relationship in December 2022, announcing their romance with a viral Instagram video trend. The post is now deleted, along with all the other posts the star shared with her ex-boyfriend.

TMZ reports Nyong’o was spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert on Wednesday (local time) with actor Joshua Jackson, who had recently separated from his wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Sources told TMZ Jackson and Nyong’o attended the concert as a group, and are just friends.

As recently as May, Nyong’o was rumoured to be dating her longtime friend and musician Monáe. However, the actress has denied the rumours.