Billie Eilish reveals new, gnarly back tattoo

Billie Eilish has revealed a new back tattoo, with mixed views from fans and commenters.

The tattoo, which appears to look like a collection of sketchings, was done by artist Matias Milan.

Although the singer has yet to reveal the finished job, she did share a snap of it as a work in progress in a montage on her Instagram last week.

Fans were quick to comment on the unique artwork.

“I think the spine tat is represenntative (sic) of the last three men who shared Bil's life and the marks each left on her soul,” one commenter said.

“THE TATTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” another said.

Others also criticised the move, questioning why it needed to be done.

”That looks like a scar ngl (not gonna lie),” one said.

“Looks like she got hurt or something,” another said.

The singer has nuked "the internet" from her phone, she said, in part because she was tired of believing the things she read about herself online.

The Bad Guy singer told Conan O'Brien that one thing she hates the internet for is "how gullible it makes you".

"Anything I read on the internet I believe. Me! And I know for a fact that's stupid and I shouldn't do that because I have proof that it's not all true. Almost none of it's true," said the 21-year-old, who appeared with brother Finneas O'Connell on the comic's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

"It's, like, little things, small white lies, that go over everybody's head, but everyone believes."