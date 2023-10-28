Taylor Swift reaches US billionaire status thanks to blockbuster world tour

“I don’t like a gold rush,” goes the Taylor Swift song, but the pop star may be singing a different tune after her latest tour propelled her to billionaire status.

The American singer-songwriter’s net worth has reached US$1.1 billion (NZ$1.9b), thanks to her record-breaking Eras concert tour.

Swift’s wealth was analysed by Bloomberg, which found the singer is one of few stars to become a billionaire based on their music and performance alone.

It puts her ahead of pop icons including Beyonce, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Swift’s fortune is only set to grow, as the 33-year-old re-released her 1989 album on Friday.

It marks the latest step in her ambitious plan to re-record her entire back catalogue in order to assert full control over her music.

Bloomberg calculated Swift’s net worth using an estimated value of her music catalogue, five properties, as well as earnings from streaming deals, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise.

But it was her Eras tour which has amassed the biggest earnings so far, generating, as Bloomberg noted, as much money as the economies of small countries.

Swift’s post-pandemic return to live music performances with a worldwide tour is estimated to have brought in more than US$700 million (NZ$1200m) in ticket sales to date.

George Walker IV/AP Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 5, 2023.

The US leg of the tour alone added US$4.3b (NZ$7.4b) to the country’s gross domestic product, according to Bloomberg estimates, with even Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell taking note.

The figures have already dwarfed Beyonce’s Renaissance worldwide tour, which reportedly grossed US$579m (NZ$997m), with 89 shows still to run.

Swift has also proved her business acumen - bypassing film studios to personally fund a cinema reproduction of her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour generated US$92.8m (NZ$158m) at the box office in its opening weekend in the US and Canada, the highest-grossing of any concert film domestically, according to the cinema chain AMC.

With her tour heading to Asia, Australia and Europe in the new year, Swift’s earnings are only set to grow.

The figures have defied tough economic pressures facing customers, including persistent inflation, and underscored her fans’ willingness to spend on the pop star’s music and merchandise.

As well as driving concert ticket sales, Swifties, as her legions of loyal fans are known, have confounded economists by spurring growth in vinyl records sales, travel, and streaming.

In cities where Swift performed, public transport use spiked and hotel occupancy skyrocketed.

Her six-night attendance in Los Angeles brought the city US$320m (NZ$550m), according to an estimate by a California business group.

In Seattle, her army of fans surpassed themselves with earth-shaking dancing that a local seismologist said registered the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake in July.

Meanwhile Swift’s apparent romance with American footballer Travis Kelce has even increased game viewership ratings and sales of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight ends jersey.

Gotham/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift depart the SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Swift’s cultural phenomenon has also upended music industry trends for vinyl and CD sales.

Her earnings from both stand to multiply in future years thanks to her move to gain more control over her music rights.

The country sweetheart turned pop star has been on a mission to reclaim her master recordings since she split with the Nashville record label where she began her career.

She lashed out publicly in 2019 when Big Machine sold the master rights to her first six albums to Scooter Braun – a music mogul whom Swift accused of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

She responded by launching her ambitious project to re-record and release her early work, which has secured her control over them while also depreciating the value of the original masters.

Friday’s release of 1989, her top-selling album, was the same date of the original release of the album in 2014 and received widespread critical acclaim.

As well as the hit songs Blank Space, Bad Blood and Shake It Off, it includes five previously unreleased songs such as Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk and Suburban Legends.

“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014 and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” Swift said.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”