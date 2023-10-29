Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Actor Matthew Perry, who TMZ is reporting has died in the US.

Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series Friends, has died. He was 54.

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home Saturday (local time), according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed police sources confirming Perry's death.

His publicists and other representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Asked by AP to confirm police response to what was listed as Perry’s home address, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said officers had gone there "for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

Perry's 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood's most recognisable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

Warner Bros Television/Getty Images The cast of Friends: David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey and Ross, played by LeBlanc and Schwimmer respectively. By the series' end, Chandler is married to Cox's Monica and they have a family, reflecting the journey of the core cast from single New Yorkers to married and starting families.

Maggie Wheeler, who player Chandler’s on-again-off-again love interest Janice, was one of the first to pay tribute to Perry.

Friends was one of television’s biggest hits and has taken on a new life – and found surprising popularity with younger fans – in recent years on streaming services.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004 and the cast notably banded together for later seasons to obtain a salary of US$1 million each per episode.

Last year Perry released a memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he detailed his experiences with addiction and sobriety.

“'Friends' was huge. I couldn’t jeopardise that. I loved the script. I loved my co-actors. I loved the scripts. I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame,” he wrote. “I had a secret and no one could know.”

“I felt like I was gonna die if the live audience didn’t laugh, and that’s not healthy for sure. But I could sometimes say a line and the audience wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and sometimes go into convulsions,” Perry wrote. “If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get I would freak out. I felt that every single night. This pressure left me in a bad place. I also knew of the six people making that show, only one of them was sick.”

A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters' storylines.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his Friends role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on The West Wing.

Perry also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com Fools Rush In and opposite Bruce Willis in the the crime comedy The Whole Nine Yards.

- AP and Stuff