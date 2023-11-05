Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker on his hopes for the human race: 'Awe-tinged - with a bit of terror'

Dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is back on Netflix, four years after its last season.

The scariest thing about Charlie Brooker is how often he uses the word “shit”. But you forgive him – because it’s not easy being Charlie Brooker.

Whether he’s satirising Netflix, predicting the next Conservative MP scandal, or terrorising sci-fi fans with relentlessly bleak visions of the future, the Black Mirror creator flecks every project with his distinct brand of horror-comedy.

These celebrity profiles usually begin with an adroit pitch about their latest project – and end with their PR rapping a watch in your face.

But, much like he’s done with the Netflix format, Brooker tilts our interview on its axis – parries me about my questions (“you gave me quite a binary choice there didn't you?”), gets utterly personal, and nosedives into total absurdity, unprompted.

“I’m a worrier by trade,” Brooker confesses to Stuff, as if to preface that this will be a conversation about his worries about the world.

The scariest thing so far on our call is our poor wi-fi connection – Brooker keeps apologising for yelling into the camera “like an old man”.

But, with the looming spectre of AI, of global conflict, and of another season of Black Mirror – what topics does the consummate worrier regard with awe, or with terror?

MICHAEL WHARLEY/Supplied Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

“But you only gave me the choice of awe or terror! It could be slightly awestruck terror, or slightly awe-tinged with a bit of terror. But terror seems very strong.”

“Trepidation, how about that? An awe biscuit, with a bit of filling that’s trepidation.”

Chatting with Brooker is like speaking with any sci-fi fan with an overactive imagination - he’s firing back at you with unexpected, off-world, occasionally profane thoughts.

Across Black Mirror’s four chilling seasons, Brooker has warned us of many coming horrors – but suggests the darkest real-world horrors can often be the things that blindside us. What, then, would he consider these to be? Deepfakes, for one.

“That’s what really worries me – the thought that we are potentially on the precipice of becoming completely unmoored from reality, and being able to tell what's verified footage of something and what isn’t.”

As for cryptocurrencies, NFTs, artificial intelligence, and the rest? Brooker isn’t as bothered.

“My main concern about crypto is – I wish people would stop f...ing going on about it. I don’t want to understand it and I don’t care.”

Brooker has a joke-per-second rate that outstrips most stand-up comics - the rapid-fire cadence of a Reading boy who grew up with one eye looking out at the big, and often very bad, world.

As a modern Cassandra for the tech world, Brooker remains pretty optimistic about what we human beings are capable of.

”I’m generally very pro-tech, but it’s just the fact that it’s applied or misused or there's some sort of slightly unforeseen consequence that worries me.”

But, in a world with many, many terrors (of which Brooker himself is responsible for a fair few), there are always more possibilities for horror.

We’re speaking while Brooker is down under for SXSW Sydney, the iconic tech and culture festival, for his first appearance as keynote speaker and his first trek to Sydney.

Inviting Brooker to an expert panel on the thrills of scientific advancement might seem a little like inviting David Attenborough to an oil conference – as an artist, he’s sounded the alarm over our rapid adoption of new tech, not waved it through. But he insists this is a misapprehension of his world-view.

“Unless I see something that worries me here, I’m not worried. Unless I turn up to a session, and they unveil an autonomous death bot, then I'll shit myself. Until that happens, no worries. Until that happens, I'm prepared to remain... un-shitted.

NETFLIX/Supplied Brooker, left, on the set of Black Mirror, season four, with Bisha K Ali, a stand-up comedian and Black Mirror screenwriter.

“So I do obviously immediately consider the downside of anything. Which I just did, didn’t I? Still, that's pretty incredible, and if anything is going to dig us out of the hole we seem to constantly be getting into, we're going to need to sort of work together and create things to survive on this planet. I regard these great minds with awe.”

A nerd at heart, a worrier by trade, and a writer by day – it’s Brooker’s awe-filled trepidation that frames most of what he does.

“Overall, I'm still delighted that I've got a smartphone. It’s a miracle. I do think a lot of other people are worrying about all the right things.”

”For the rest – I blame the bad New Zealand wi-fi.”

Black Mirror is streaming on Netflix now.