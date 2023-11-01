Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby name accidentally dropped

Travis Barker has let slip the name of his and Kourtney Kardahian’s soon-to-be-born son.

Speaking on a podcast, One Life One Chance with Toby Morse, the Blink-182 drummer was talking about a benefit concert he wanted to perform at when he said it clashed with the baby’s due date.

“There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” he said.

'Rocky Thirteen Barker?' Morse asked and then Barker confirmed: 'Rocky Thirteen Barker!

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” he laughed.

The due date isn’t far away, Barker revealed. “It’s either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Barker had previously teased the name in an interview with Complex.

The name Rocky is a tribute to Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies.

And the number: “Thirteen is just the greatest number of all time.”

HULU Trailer for 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis

In September, Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was recovering from urgent foetal surgery on the baby she was carrying with her husband.

Kardashian posted the update on Instagram, writing: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The couple announced in June they were pregnant with a boy.