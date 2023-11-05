Edna Swart, boss babe, reality star and mum-to-be, doesn't care what you think

Entrepreneur and reality TV star Edna Swart doesn’t really care what you think.

She speaks with confidence, and she’s not afraid to put herself out there. She had “severe acne” as a kid and no skin confidence, but as an adult, she’s the woman behind the successful beauty brand Ed&I Body.

She sees her reality TV stints – including three seasons of Boss Babes with fellow businesswoman Iyia Liu, and her 2021 run on Celebrity Treasure Island as a form of “marketing and PR”.

A quick stint on long-running soap Shortland Street was a bit of fun, and her appearance on Celebrity Bake-Off in 2022 was, “shits and giggles”.

And now the 33-year-old Auckland boss babe is close to four months pregnant. Finding out the news, she thought, “what the f...?”

But it was a “what the f...” in the best way. Swart was diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) - a hormonal condition that disrupts ovulation and the menstrual cycle - at 27 years old. She and husband Reid Stephen are stoked with the, “bundle of joy”, but thought becoming pregnant would take, “so long”.

“I was preparing myself mentally, that when we do start trying it would take forever,” she says, speaking on the phone to Stuff shortly after announcing the news to her social media followers.

Even with the ultrasound in hand, “I still don’t really believe it”, she says.

Supplied Having been diagnosed with PCOS, Swart thought it would take "ages" to get pregnant.

“Maybe I’ll believe it when it gets bigger”.

Swart speaks with a brash confidence. She’s friendly, but direct and to the point, without apology. She knows what she wants and how to get it – a drive that she partially credits as a result of an “unstable” (but not unhappy) childhood.

Swart moved to New Zealand from South Africa when she was five, and moved around plenty growing up – with “home” including Te Kuiti, Auckland, Stratford and later - after dropping out of high school and being kicked out of home at 15 - New Plymouth and Palmerston North amongst other places.

She was adopted, and raised in a strict Christian household (which, she says, resulted in a few pushed boundaries). Her Mum had a stroke when she was 14 and Dad was often absent because he was taking care of her. Still, she gets it, and speaks fondly of him. But it all added to having a long-standing “drive to look after myself”.

She also fell into a “deep depression” in her 20s and harboured insecurity around having her own kids one day.

“Because I had such an unstable childhood, I never felt safe. I just wanted to know if I had children ... I want to give the child a life I never had,” she says, while also crediting hard times for giving her the tools to be a “strong individual”.

“I feel that’s lacking in younger generations. We need to equip them with tools to be strong, and get through adversity.”

In 2022, Swart told Stuff her company was on track to hit $8 million in sales, after a deal with one of the country’s largest retailers, Chemist Warehouse.

Swart, ran the business for three years as a side hustle while she worked in banking. Ed&I switched from swimwear to a sole focus on skincare in 2019.

And entrepreneur is how she sees herself. Being shoulder-tapped for Shortland Street was fun, and Celebrity Bake-Off gave her the opportunity to get the word out about the Stroke Foundation, which she is an ambassador for, but in reality, she laughs, she “can’t bake for shit”.

Supplied Founder of Ed&I Body and reality star Edna Swart sees the reality TV stints as a form of marketing for her brand.

”I’m a businesswoman, I hire a chef. You won’t find me in the kitchen.”

As for everything else, it’s “a form of marketing”. Sure, she’s a “yes” person by nature, but insists the more visible you are to the public, the more you can connect and get word out about your brand.

“A lot of people don't know how to do that, or aren’t comfortable, or are worried about what people think,” she says.

“I don’t really care. This is my one life, I don’t really care what you think, especially if I’ve never met you.”

She believes her 2021 season of Celebrity Treasure Island helped shape future seasons, with more people willing to “play the game”.

The show wasn’t “physically tough” at all. In fact, she thinks it should be tougher to make it fair. But too many people couldn’t compartmentalise between playing a game and reality.

Admitting she’s always been a very “open and honest” person, Swart says people tend to initially judge her, “then they love me, then they apologise. That’s been the story of my life”.

“It was more battling between other people who thought the game was a reality. Like ‘how dare you backstab me’. What are you talking about? This is a game. Of course, people are going to backstab you.”

Supplied Edna Swart has announced she is a little more than 15 weeks pregnant.

“Guys, play the f...ing game. Stop thinking this is reality.”

During that season, when Swart made the final three, she was also raising funds for the Stroke Foundation, in honour of her mother who died when she was 17.

Her mum had suffered a stroke mid-air on her way to South Africa when Swart was 14 and while she later came back to NZ for treatment, she didn’t receive the important optimal early care. For the next three years of rehab she, “was an adult baby essentially”.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realise, it’s not just the stroke sufferer. It’s the family that suffers as well ... It was quite traumatic. I have blackouts and what I do remember is hard to talk about. I don’t know many 14 year olds that change an adult nappy.”

When she was 17, Swart’s mother eventually wound up in a coma and the life support was switched off.

Swart’s birth father isn’t in the picture, but she did reconnect and build a relationship with her birth mother when she was 19. Her birth mum didn’t have any more children after Swart, but will be “very involved” in the life of her grandchild-to-be.

“She sees this baby as hers,” Swart laughs.

“I don’t know how psycho she’ll get.”