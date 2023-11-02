Aged cheese and a $25k gold vibrator: Unpacking Gwyneth Paltrow’s insane gift guide

Lost with Christmas present inspiration this year? Struggling to think of a special something for your special someone? No fear – Gwenyth Paltrow’s gift guide is here.

Via her lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, Paltrow has assembled her annual gift guide list just in time for the festive season, with expensive versions of everyday items and questionable decor pieces galore.

Here are some of the best picks from her aptly titled Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide, including a six-figure Fijian holiday and a designer doghouse for your pet.

24k gold vibrator ($25,750)

Like they say, ‘if you build it, they will come’, and the fact that Lelo has sold this product for over a decade is a testament to that statement.

Truly, ask any woman you know and they will immediately quote you this vibrator, so get in quick, because Goop has only two left on their website.

Sure, you could be a cheapskate and go for your regular $50 vibrator, but you really can’t put a price on pleasure.

Fijian island rental ($203,431 for three nights)

Have a friend that desperately needs a holiday, or just wants to live their own version of the White Lotus?

For the low, low price of $67,810 a night with a minimum of three nights' stay, you can stay with 14 other couples at Fiji’s private luxury resort Turtle Island.

Goop website claims “there’s so much to love about this family-owned eco-resort, but what makes it truly special are the Fijians themselves.”

Kick your feet up, relax with the rest of the bourgeoisie, and try not to think about the fact that Fiji’s minimum wage is NZ$3.01.

Serving plate ($1,464)

Let your mother-in-law know you’re sick of her cheap Kmart dishes with this, a platter with a price tag just under the median weekly wage for New Zealanders.

You can’t chuck it in the dishwasher, but no two pieces are alike, and seller Masa Designs promises this plate is a “hypnotically mesmerising collectable guaranteed to elevate any countertop.”

Hermès Cavaletti Doghouse ($3,304)

Want to pamper your pooch? Fortunately, French luxury fashion house Hermès has a $3,304 doghouse for your precious fur baby.

What makes this doghouse different from the rest, you ask? Well, it has a reversible canvas, it can be assembled and disassembled, its really colourful (inspired by horse jumping obstacles, dear chums!), and it has a Hermès logo on it.

Your dog definitely won’t know the difference, but you will.

24-month old cheese ($679.82)

The cost of living crisis has been so crazy this year it feels like we’ve all been paying $700 for cheese anyway, so why not do it for real?

This cheese is special because it is a Parmigiano Reggiano DOP sourced from Valserena Soladibruna, which is the oldest dairy in Parma and one of only four farmsteads producing cheese from the milk of brown cows. Lush!

The cheese has been aged for 24 months, which Goop says creates a “perfectly sharp, nutty, and slightly spicy, with a pronounced crumble that’s melt-in-your-mouth perfection.”

And if anyone asks why there’s old cheese in their stocking this year, don’t forget to mention the price tag.

Antique escargot picks ($973.38)

We’ve all been there: nibbling away on cooked snails and realising this experience would be much better if you had picks adorned with snails that you could eat with and later leave in your glass snail-shaped jar.

The set is sourced from Chez Pluie, a French-based antique furniture and decor store that curates all of its products, and are also currently selling an outdoor garden bench for $15,790 – the dirt it’s covered in is free.

Backgammon set ($25,095)

The perfect gift for the friend who always says they spend too much time on their phone – get them a board game so expensive they’ll feel guilty for letting it collect dust on the shelf.

“It’s meticulously handcrafted in the UK by a team of artisans – from master joiners and cabinetry experts to leather specialists and lacquer artists – using sustainable (and entirely traceable) woods like ripple sycamore, English holly, and dyed red tulip,” Goop’s guide reads.

You may be wondering, ‘does anyone actually play backgammon any more?’. Well, the answer could be you.