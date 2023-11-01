Sophie Turner moves on with UK millionaire amid Jonas divorce

UK actress Sophie Turner has found a new love amid her highly-publicised divorce from musician Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star was photographed snogging aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in the middle of a Parisian street.

According to The Sun, the pair left chauffeured cars before meeting up at the Stade de France where Turner unveiled the Rugby World Cup trophy alongside former All Black Dan Carter.

Pearson’s family are believed to be worth NZ$469m, having made much of their fortune from publishing and education company Pearson Plc.

Pearson, 29, had previously dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, god-daughter of King Charles III, before their split in September.

He and Turner, 27, were spotted at Paris’ Gare du Nord train station, with an onlooker telling The Sun the two were “laughing a lot”.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” the onlooker said.

“They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.

“He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was photographed snogging aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in the middle of a Parisian street.

Turner’s divorce form Jonas has dominated headlines since their split was announced in mid-September, having their child custody challenges and lawsuit issues in the public eye.

On October 10, the former couple released a joint statement after reaching a temporary custody agreement.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the statement read.

“We look forward to being great co-parents.”