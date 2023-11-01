Robbie Williams says 'manopause' and years of partying are why he gets plastic surgery

UK singer Robbie Williams says his years of partying and a case of “manopause” are why he’s undergone plastic surgery, and has a NZ$41,883 procedure on the way.

In an interview with The Sun, the former Take That singer revealed he’s recently had botox and is “just f...... knackered from what I did to myself in the nineties and bits of the 2000s.”

“The hair is thinning, the testosterone has left the building, the serotonin is not really here and the dopamine said goodbye a long time ago,” Williams said.

“I’ve used up all of the natural good stuff. I’ve got the manopause.

“My daughter says to me, ‘Daddy’s lazy’. I don’t like the term ‘lazy’ as that’s how I was described when I was younger.”

The 49-year-old’s “manopause” – known medically as andropause – describes the drop of testosterone in males who have reached middle age, leading to depression, a loss of libido, insomnia, and other emotional and physical symptoms.

Pascal Le Segretain Robbie Williams revealed he’s recently had botox and is “just f...... knackered from what I did to myself in the nineties and bits of the 2000s.”

Williams has a $41,883 neck lift planned next, and hopes to get some “Turkey teeth”, a cut-price dental procedure made famous by Love Island and social media.

“I think people’s image of plastic surgery or getting work done is based on bad examples,” he said.

“They’re not realising that most people in the entertainment ­industry have had it done but you wouldn’t know – 90 per cent is pretty decent.

“I’m also getting my Turkey teeth done – I am looking about for the people that do the best teeth. I want to see examples where you go, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you’d had it done’. I don’t want TV teeth.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Robbie Williams with wife Ayda Field.

He said he will have a consultation for the procedure for his 50th birthday in February, and admitted he had struggled with trolling on social media.

“If I was a therapist, I’d say I was looking for evidence to prove I was a s... person. I was looking for the bad stuff. And I found it,” Williams said.

“But one day I was reading about how I’m the worst person to have ever existed in the whole world, and thought, ‘I’ve got to rectify this somehow’. So I decided to go and read the comments section of some people who I know to be the salt-of-the-earth people in the entertainment industry.

“I knew Ant and Dec were quality people, so as I started scrolling down I got to the second or third comment and read, ‘I hate these two almost as much as I hate that fat b.... Robbie Williams’. So that was nice.”