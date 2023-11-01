Britney Spears' memoir may have halted an *NSYNC reunion

In a rumoured battle of the ultimate 90s comeback, Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir may have forced boy band *NSYNC to hit the brakes on a reunion.

Spears’ highly-anticipated autobiography ‘The Woman in Me,’ released on October 24, has produced countless headlines with the 41-year-old’s admission of aborting a pregnancy she shared with singer Justin Timberlake, and that her former boyfriend had cheated on her.

And just like their hit song, ‘bye, bye, bye’, *NSYNC’s rumoured comeback may be over, before it can even begin.

On Instagram, Spears claimed her memoir was already the “highest selling celebrity memoir in history” on its first day on shelves.

The Toxic hitmaker’s book also included an anecdote about Timberlake and his former boy band, *NSYNC.

“They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me, that’s what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very consciously to position themselves as a white group,” she wrote.

“*NSYNC hung out with black artists. Sometimes I thought they tried too hard to fit in.

Dave Hogan Britney Spears’ final revenge: The Woman in Me is rumoured to have halted an *NSYNC reunion.

“One day [Justin] and I were in New York, going to parts of town I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said, so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiine! What’s up, homie?’”

As it turns out, Timberlake’s former boy band *NSYNC were reportedly in talks for a comeback of their own this year, according to the Daily Mail.

Rumours of a reunion for the band began to swirl in September after *NSYNC released their first song in 20 years, Better Place, for the Trolls film.

The band also appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards that same month to present the award for Best Pop, which was presented to Taylor Swift.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Joey Fatone, from left, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC.

However, with the negative press facing Timberlake, the singer is reportedly “furious” that his reputation has taken a hit, a source told the Daily Mail.

“Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her,” the insider said.

“Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book.”

According to TMZ, *NSYNC members Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez have been supporting Timberlake throughout the fallout.

Bass reportedly told the outlet that if Spears can forgive Timberlake, the rest of the world can too.