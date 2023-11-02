Celine Dion out in public for first time in years following stiff person syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in nearly four years, following her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome.

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in nearly four years, following her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome.

The 55-year-old My Heart Will Go On singer attended an NHL ice hockey game Las Vegas on Monday night (local time), according to Entertainment Tonight.

The matchup was between the Vegas Golden Knights and her hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens. ​

Dion attended the game with her son René-Charles and twins, Eddy and Nelson, and entered the locker room, taking photos with players.

Last December, the singer shared an emotional video posted in French and English on Instagram saying stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said at the time.

Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her Courage tour, which was to restart in February 2023 after several delays, moving it to 2024, then cancelling altogether.

People with the incurable condition experience rigidity in their torso and limbs, as well as severe muscle spasms that can cause them to fall.

The spasms can occur randomly or be triggered by certain stimuli, including loud noises, stress and touch and can be so violent as to dislocate joints or break bones.

The cause isn’t known but it is thought to be an autoimmune disorder.

Severe cases can cause difficulty walking and hunched posture.

According to ET, since Dion’s diagnosis, her sister, Linda Dion, has moved into her Las Vegas home to provide care and support throughout her battle.

Dion, who has five Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards, is the best-selling female artist of all time with hits like I’m Alive and My Heart Will Go On.