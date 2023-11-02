'Frothing at the mouth, totally blue': Brooke Shields rushed to hospital after restaurant scare

Actress B﻿rooke Shields has revealed she was rushed to hospital with Bradley Cooper by her side after suffering a grand mal seizure.

The Blue Lagoon star, 58, told Glamour magazine about the terrifying incident that took place the same week as her cabaret show debut in New York late last month.

Shields explained that people around her kept asking if she was alright before she passed out while visiting a New York City restaurant.

"Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall," she explained.

"It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue."

Shields explained that staffers at the restaurant tried to call her husband Chris Henchy for help, before one assistant called Bradley Cooper, one of her close friends who was nearby. They also called an ambulance.

Cooper and Shields both appeared in 2008 film, The Midnight Meat Train.

Shields says she remembers the actor, 48, holding her hand and telling her he was going to the hospital with her.

"I couldn't really get any words out. But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like," Shields said.

Shields said on top of the seizure, she suffered a bout of bronchitis while in hospital.

B﻿rooke Shields says she remembers Bradley Cooper holding her hand and telling her he was going to the hospital with her.

﻿She said that doctors told her the seizure took place due to her having low sodium levels and drinking too much water, saying she ''drowned herself".

According to the Mayo Clinic, a grand mal seizure also known as a tonic-clonic seizure, causes ''violent muscle contractions'' and cause people to lose consciousness.

However, she's now on the mend and is taking care of herself, she says.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.