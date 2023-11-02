Michael Jordan's son Marcus engaged to Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, wants his dad as best man

Marcus Jordan is all set to take the relationship with his girlfriend Larsa Pippen to the next level. And he wants his dad, basketball legend Michael Jordan to be his best man.

Speaking on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Marcus said that he believes in keeping their family “tradition going” when it comes to his best man.

"I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother's wedding, so obviously, we'll keep the tradition going," he said.

“We're very private people, the Jordans, and so if it was up to me, I think we would do multiple weddings, one private for our family and friends and then maybe there's one that's a little more public, but I guess time will tell,” he added.

However, there’s no specific date set for the nuptials as the couple is still in the decision-making phase.

"I don't think we have a concrete date. We're still talking about locations and party size and all that stuff so it's not really concrete yet," Marcus said.

Marcus’ love life has reportedly caused a rift between the father-son duo, as Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael Jordan’s friend Scottie Pippen.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen played alongside each other in 691 games for the hugely successful Chicago Bulls from 1987 to 1998.

Earlier this year, when Micheal Jordan was asked by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Europe whether he approved of his son’s relationship, his answer was a head-shake while mouthing a “no”.

During an episode of her Separation Anxiety podcast that she hosts with Marcus, Larsa said she was “traumatised” by Michael’s comment and felt “embarrassed”.

Marcus also admitted on the same show that his relationship with Larsa had caused some uneasiness with his father.

“At the root of it all, obviously, is my dad’s relationship with your ex, Scottie [Pippen]. Obviously, we never talk about that and I don’t think my dad wanted to comment on that,” he said.

“I think he said no just in a joking way, knowing how Jordans play around, and so I thought it was funny from the jump.”