Actress apologises for dressing as courtroom Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween

A photo on Emily Hampshire's Instagram account showing her and her friend dressed as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at a Hallowe'en party

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire has apologised for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard with a friend for Halloween after the stunt drew a fierce backlash from fans.

Critics accused Hampshire of mocking domestic violence, allegations of which were at the centre of Depp and Heard’s courtroom clashes.

Hampshire described the costume as “one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things” she had ever done.

The 42-year-old had gone to some lengths to look like Depp, complete with fake arm tattoos, a stick-on moustache, a tan striped suit and a bottle of wine – an apparent reference to details that emerged during his televised court case against Heard last year.

Her friend portrayed Heard by pulling her hair back, grimacing and wearing a white buttoned-up blouse.

Deeply sorry and ashamed

Photographs of the pair posted online have since been deleted.

“For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” Hampshire said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny,” she added.

“These are real issues with real people, and I really regret my actions. In the future I will do better, I’m so sorry.”

Hampshire’s apology came after she was berated by critics of her costume choice, who accused her of making light of domestic abuse.

“The fact that Emily Hampshire felt it was okay to dress up as a woman and her abuser is VILE,” one person said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Why are we so obsessed with being entertained by violence and horror when many of us have to live that in real life?”

Another critic added: “Anyone who participated in the global mockery, harassment and torment of an abuse and rape victim should apologise.”

1 NEWS The jury also found in favour of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Sued for defamation

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor – even though she did not name him in the piece.

Heard counter-sued and the drama of the couple’s tumultuous marriage was laid bare in courtrooms in Fairfax, Virginia and London.

Depp won in Virginia, with the jury awarding him $15 million (US) – which was later reduced to $350,000. The court in London found in favour of Heard.