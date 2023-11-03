American actor Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizza shop

Succession actor Alan Ruck has crashed his truck into the side of a pizza shop in a four-way crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports.

The crash happened around 9pm on Tuesday (US time) at LA pizza joint Raffalo's Pizza. Video from the scene shows the actor’s truck half lodged into the side of the brick building as workers attempt to dig it out.

TMZ reported two people were injured in the crash, but both appear to be fine.

After the crash, Ruck, 67, was seen taking phone calls while others looked over the damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ruck is known for his roles in Succession and Ferris Bueller's day off.