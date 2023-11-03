Supermodel Linda Evangelista makes rare public appearance after being 'brutally disfigured'

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has made a rare public appearance after being 'brutally disfigured' following a botched plastic surgery seven years ago.

On Wednesday (local time), the style icon, 58, stepped into the spotlight at Wall Street Journal Magazine’s annual Innovator Awards in New York City.

According to People, Evangelista served an “80s power look”.

”Wearing a winter white turtleneck paired with a black blazer and matching wide-leg pants, Evangelista wore her dark auburn hair sleek and fierce, giving off an '80s power look enhanced by her pointy-toe black heels and sparkly earrings.”

Evangelista shared in September 2021 that her recent absence in the industry was due to a bungled fat freezing procedure performed five years prior that had left her "permanently deformed."

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she said at the time.

Evangelista said that a rare side effect of the cosmetic procedure, Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, in which fat cells get bigger instead of smaller had "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing.”

The same month, the model filed a lawsuit against CoolSculpting's parent company seeking nearly $85 million NZD in damages, claiming that because of the side effects of the procedure, which have been recurring even after she underwent liposuction, she had been unable to work.

She has since undergone two liposuction surgeries in an attempt to fix the problem, according to the Daily Mail.

In her new documentary, The Super Models, Evangelista tearfully claimed she felt that she 'deserved' to be left disfigured by a failed cosmetic procedure.