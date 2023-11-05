Newshub's Samantha Hayes announces split from partner

Samantha Hayes says the news isn’t about the presenters.

Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes has separated from her partner Jeroen Blaauw, she announced on the weekend.

In a post to her 50,000 Instagram followers, the journalist posted a, “little bit of a life update”, announcing the split from Blaauw - who Hayes first met in a chance encounter in Brazil years ago.

“It’s been a tough few months, the most challenging time of my life in many ways,” she wrote.

“I’ve come to learn it’s not a linear process either, some days it gets a little bit brighter, but others are still really hard.”

Samantha Hayes/Supplied Newshub anchor Samantha Hayes with her two children, shortly after the birth of her second child Amaya.

Hayes continued that the couple’s children, Marlow, 4, and Amaya, 2, “are the most beautiful little people I could ever imagine.”

“I adore them. They remain at the centre of our world and everything we’re doing is to make sure they feel loved and supported,” she wrote.

Hayes first revealed her relationship with Blaauw in April, 2019, revealing the two had met years earlier in Brazil, and became a couple shortly before she spoke about him publicly.

He moved from Amsterdam to be with the Kiwi journalist, and in May that year, Hayes announced the couple were expecting their first child together. Their son, Marlow, was born in September, 2019.

In December, 2020, the pair were engaged and their second child, Amaya, was born in September the following year.

”Jay and I think she’s just beautiful and her big brother Marlow adores her. We’re at home now relearning all the intricacies of caring for a newborn with the added bonus of an energetic toddler ‘helping’ too,” she said, in an Instagram post at the time.