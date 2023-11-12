Dai Henwood: 'I don't want to be defined by cancer'

Dai Henwood doesn’t want to be defined by his cancer.

The Auckland-based comedian leans back slightly in his chair. The window behind him overlooks the water in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale – a place he loves. When asked what he hopes to be remembered for, he flashes a muted – but kind – smile.

“I want to be remembered for making people happy.”

He’s dressed comfortably, in a buttoned-up brown corduroy jacket and jeans. He rests his hands on his legs, with fingernails polished a pastel pink – courtesy of his 7-year-old daughter, Lucy – and talks fondly of beng a young child and making people laugh.

He can’t recall what he did to get the reaction, but he loved the feeling.

“I like to bring a good vibe to a room,” he says, insisting people don’t remember what you say, but how you made them feel. He wants people to remember that Dai Henwood made them feel happy.

Diagnosed with bowel cancer in April, 2020, Henwood shared the news with his fans almost three years later, on January 27 this year.

It was the same night Auckland was ravaged by record rainfall and flooding. The airport was filled with water, thousands of Elton John fans were caught in the weather cancellation chaos, and while many Kiwis were sitting down to dinner, the Lego Masters host and 7 Days regular sat down with Jaquie Brown on the Project and revealed he was living with incurable stage 4 cancer.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Comedian Dai Henwood wanted to wait until he was out of the “raw, crying” space before going public with his cancer diagnosis.

He always knew he’d go public, but almost 10 months on, he says he waited to do so until he could help others.

“I didn’t [want to go public] when I was still in this raw, crying [phase].”

And through interactions and messages with other cancer patients, he has been able to help others. And it, “makes me feel amazing,” he says, with that friendly smile and a little laugh.

“It’s selfish in a way, actually doing things for other people and helping does make you feel good.”

Still, he says living with cancer means it’s on your mind 24/7. It’s a topic that’s, “so heavy for me”. He has “very sad, dark times” and is hit with “all the emotions you’d imagine”.

He still gets angry. And sad. But he has a “toolbox” to deal with darker feelings.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dai Henwood still has dark days, but he’s learned to cope with them pretty well.

“I’ve dealt with enough setbacks, and hard scans, and conversations with oncologists to not fall into that trap,” he says of getting caught up in heavy emotions.

“I’m pretty good at just doing my shoelaces up.”

I ask if he’s scared.

“Yeah,” he responds straight away before pausing.

“Not so much for me ...” he starts, hesitating again.

“I wouldn’t say scared, actually. I’m quite at peace. I know I can face whatever I have in front of me. I’ve got a bit of a fear of the unknown.”

But he makes a conscious effort to veer away from the negative thoughts. Rather than, “what if this treatment stops working? I’ve been forcing myself to go, ‘actually, what if it all works out?’ I’m scared, but I also think what if it works out?”

He’s also aware that anything can trigger the “dark place”, but he’s getting better at setting boundaries for himself. He removed himself from Twitter after too many cancer conspiracies made him realise, “OK. This isn’t a good place for me”.

“I’ll go through the news sites in the morning, and there’s a piece about someone with cancer. Whether it’s good or bad, that might trigger me into thinking about things.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff “I’m quite at peace. I know I can face whatever I have in front of me,” Henwood says of facing the unknown.

When it comes to work, though – it’s still his “happy place”. He grew up with supportive, but “realistic” parents. Mum, Carolyn, was a judge who still jokes she always said he “should go into law”, and Dad – Charles Raymond, known as Ray – was an actor who died in 2019.

“They were supportive emotionally, flicked me a bit of cash here and there,” he says, laughing about those, “weeks when you’re just completely broke”.

“Dad said to me, ‘a lot of people have the same sort of skills as you, but if you’re nice to work with, and you work really hard, you’ll get the job’ ... I think that’s so important.”

Henwood had acting stints when younger but gave stand-up a real go while at Victoria University in the late 1990s.

His “supportive, but realistic” parents suggested he put a five-year limit on chasing the dream, before finding another career if things didn’t work out.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dai Henwood always knew he wanted to entertain, and working these days is still his “happy place”.

It was in 2002 – nearing the end of that five year limit – that Henwood won the Billy T Award. The prize money was spent on a few working trips to Melbourne and Edinburgh. From there, his comedy career went from, “strength to strength”.

And while cancer is always on his mind, being on stage or in front of a camera is the perfect distraction. On top of the stand-up, he’s hosted Dancing With the Stars, Family Feud, been a 7 Days regular, competed on Taskmaster NZ and been the face of Lego Masters NZ, to name a few.

He’s been named a finalist for the 2023 TV Personality of the Year award, and he’s been travelling through rural NZ stages recently – warming up for a “pure comedy” gig he’s “really excited” about – Dai Hard at Wellington’s Opera House on November 30.

He’ll be joined by long-time friend (and best man at his wedding) Justine Smith and Wellington comedian Samantha Hannah. And he’s excited about his return to his home town venue that’s always held personal importance. Days after he was born, he was taken straight there from the hospital, because his dad was performing.

Comedy, for Henwood, is a “very zen experience”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Henwood hopes his children will grow up knowing “their purpose in life can be just to look at a beautiful tree”.

Henwood is due to start his next round of chemotherapy after Christmas. He’ll have scans in early January. Then they’ll figure out the “next steps”.

“But right now I don’t think about that,” he says, adding he’s feeling healthy and enjoying himself – spending time with his family – including his wife Joanna and their two kids Charlie, 10 and Lucy, 7.

He flashes that kind smile once again when asked what life advice he wants his kids to know.

“I hope my kids will grow up knowing that their purpose in life can be just to look at a beautiful tree. Or ... to watch a sunset or collect shells,” he says.

“You don’t have to be an All Black. You don’t have to earn a million dollars ... You are part of the universe. You are the universe. Just enjoy it and experience it.”

“Don’t put pressure on yourself to be a success. Or what someone else deems a success.”

It’s a piece of advice he says he wished he’d known earlier in his own life, but he’s taking time to enjoy the beauty of the world now.

“Ironically, I’m healthier and happier now than I was before I was diagnosed,” he says, before throwing in one last laugh for the morning.

“If I can get rid of the cancer, then I’ll be in a real good place.”