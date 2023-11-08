Australian Idol winner Kate DeAraugo opens up about her 20-year substance abuse

It has been almost two decades since Kate DeAraugo won Australian Idol. It was 2005 and the Bendigo local was just 18.

"Sometimes it feels five years ago and sometimes it feels like it never even happened and it was another lifetime ago," DeAraugo, 38, tells 9Honey.

"It's amazing how time disappears."

What began as a dream come true soon turned into a vicious battle with addiction that would cost her family, friends and almost her life.﻿

DeAraugo is sharing her story on her new podcast Why Do I Feel This Way, out now. She tells 9Honey the podcast is something she's wanted to do "since getting clean and sober".

"﻿I have been told over the years, especially since getting clean and sober, that my story was one that needed to be shared," she says.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Kate DeAraugo arrives at the inaugural ONJ Gala to raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at the Regent Plaza Ballroom in 2013.

"I had hurt a lot of people and it's not just a story about me. There's a lot of other people involved and I wanted to be able to do it in a way that was respectful to other people's feelings."

It wasn't until her friend Claudia Coy suggested they do a podcast together and simply talk about DeAraugo's life that the singer knew the time was right.

﻿"I'm nearly six years clean and sober," she says. "It's amazing to think that my life looks the way it does today if I look back to what it looked like six years ago or just over."

She describes that time as a "whirlwind".

"I recorded an album and did a film clip and was on about God knows how many planes and buses and trains in that first week," she recalls.

Nine 'It's amazing to think that my life looks the way it does today if I look back to what it looked like six years ago.'

"And then it really went from there. And then not long after that came [Aussie pop group] The Young Divas, and that was a whole other level of just excitement and success and gigging and touring and recording. It was a crazy couple of years."

During that time DeAraugo was subjected to cruel taunts about her body, worsening her body image issues.

Then, her substance abuse battle began in earnest, until she hit “bottom”.

﻿Sadly, hers isn't an uncommon story.

"﻿Addiction is something I think more and more affects somebody we know, it's a family member or a sister or a friend," she says. "It's more common than people think."

DeAraguo's battle with addiction began as a way of escaping.

Nine DeAraugo was subjected to cruel taunts about her body, worsening her body image issues.

﻿"I'd suffered with social anxiety and insecurities and all of that stuff all through my teenage years and when I met drugs just in a social setting, it felt like my solution in that minute.'

That minute happened shortly after her Idol win. She was 19 at the time.

"﻿I think I would have landed there anyway," she says.

"I guess, if anything, maybe I was earning a bit of money at the time, so I was able to support quite a big habit quite quickly."

DeAraugo says she's a "big believer that I have the disease of addiction" and her substance abuse would span 20 years.

Looking back she feels "a lot of sadness."﻿

Nine 'They all are doing amazing things with their lives, it's beautiful to see.'

"I got the opportunity to do a lot of amazing things," she says. "People ask me quite often, would I do Idol again and would I do Young Divas again and the answer is absolutely yes.

"One of my biggest regrets is that I was just so anxious and uncomfortable in my own skin through most of that. I wasn't really capable of being present and enjoying the experience for what it was."

When Divas ended DeAraugo says she was "nursing a drug addiction through most of that time" and for a short period she was able to "maintain some level of work."

But it would soon get the best of her, particularly after they split.

"I guess I had my own little breakdown in many ways. I put on a lot of weight. And it gave my addiction more space to really use the way that I wanted to use," she says.

"I just was less and less able to be a reliable. I struggled to turn up, and when I did turn up, I was pretty angry a lot of the time, or coming down, or not in a space that I should have been for work anyway."

One of her lowest points was when she was scheduled for a TV appearance but "had to score" beforehand because she'd run out of her drug of choice.

﻿"I went to the ATM and my bank account was empty and I didn't have the money to do what I needed to do, and I remember that feeling of just pure fear in the pit of my stomach," she says.

She first entered rehab at the age of 24 "pretty arrogant and pretty full of ego."

"I didn't go for myself, I didn't go because I didn't have any intentions of stopping," she confesses. "I went to try and save a career and keep my family members happy."

It would take several stays for her to wrestle back her life from the disease of addiction.

﻿"That was the one that stuck," she says.

Her mother ﻿Sue died in 2022 and DeAraugo feels blessed her mother lived long enough to see her recovery. The singer's brother and sister join her on the podcast series to talk about their experiences watching her battle addiction and mental ill health.

Nine DeAraugo with her son Hudson, 11 months.

﻿"It actually took for them to actually get their own help and their own support, which I think is a super important topic because part of the catalyst for change for me was when my family went and got educated on addiction," DeAraugo says.

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) has been key to DeAraugo's sobriety.﻿

She says she had to "break up with my drug" which meant her "whole life had to change."

﻿"I had to change every last inch of my life, the people I spent time with, the places that I went, the things that I did, it all had to change and I guess part of that is a grief," she says.

"There certainly was a part of me that had to grieve my addiction."

DeAraugo has not only taken back control of her life, she's performing again and welcomed a child, son Hudson, 11 months, with partner Shannon. The family lives in her hometown of Bendigo in Victoria.

'I have a beautiful partner, I have a beautiful baby and I have my family back in my life," she says. "Life comes with hardships, with its struggles and difficulties but in comparison to where I was six years ago, my life's great."

She wants those struggling with addiction to know "change is always possible."﻿

"As long as your two feet are on the ground, there's always hope and there is help," she says. "And there's so many people out there that have been where you are and have made it out the other side, and it can be done."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.

