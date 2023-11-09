BBC host defiant, refuses to be ‘silenced’ by social media rules

A BBC presenter who has been critical of the UK government online has quit her BBC show, saying she will “not be silenced” by the company’s new social media guidelines.

BBC Wales host Carol Vorderman has expressed criticism of the Conservative government via her X account (formerly Twitter), and said that BBC Wales management had decided that she “must leave”.

Vorderman described the UK Conservative government as “a lying bunch of greedy, corrupt, destructive, hateful, divisive, gaslighting crooks” online, and said she respected the BBC’s guidelines, but was “not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in”.

The BBC announced the new social media guidelines in September, dubbed the Lineker clause – following controversy around high-profile host Gary Lineker’s vocal stance on the refugee crisis.

Vorderman’s statement on X read: “The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines, which I respect. However, despite my show being light-hearted with no political content, it was explained to me that, as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

“Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.

“My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love – and I’m not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on.

“Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.”

The controversy echoes the BBC’s social media tension earlier this year, when host Lineker refused to apologise over tweets he made criticising the dehumanising language home secretary Suella Braverman used to describe refugees.

The director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, suspended Lineker for the tweets, and was forced to reinstate him after a staff rebellion.

Lucy North/AP Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker outside his home in London.

The social media guidelines state that presenters must not endorse or critique a political party.

In response to Vorderman’s decision to quit, a spokesperson for BBC Wales said: “Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We’d like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years”.