Tallulah Willis reveals why she publicly shared her health battle

﻿Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis has revealed why she decided to be so open about her battle with the eating disorder, anorexia nervosa.

The budding actress, 29, penned an essay about her health battle and struggle with body dysmorphia for Vogue back in May.

Tallulah appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, ﻿where she reportedly said she wanted to be so open about her struggles to help others and say how ''scary and hard" it was.

"I wanted to talk about that because I felt like it was really important to share that it was very scary, that it was really hard," she said according to People.

"I felt like the things that had occurred in more recent years, I very visibly was struggling with an eating disorder and because of the age of social media and that was very present and there was actually a tremendous amount of concern for me that I got on my Instagram."

Willis added: "And as I'm early in recovery in that, it's interesting to talk about it because I don't know if I had my full footing, I'm just trying every day."

She also said in teaser for the show that she didn't want anyone else going through the same thing to feel alone, so she penned the Vogue essay.

"Even more transparent, there's a real strength in ﻿sharing the vulnerability of that, I felt like if somebody could feel less alone... that's why I did the Vogue article," she explained.

Just six months ago, Willis gave fans a glimpse at the body shaming she endures online amid her recovery.﻿

"I think it's important to share this, that this happens," the fashion designer, 29, wrote in an Instagram post alongside screenshots of the harsh messages she'd received.

The screenshots showed a hateful social media user repeatedly calling Willis "fat" and "cringey".

"That this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin," she continued.﻿

Moore was quick to support for her daughter and voice her intolerance of such bullying.﻿

"I am so proud of you!" Moore wrote.

Willis has previously been quite vocal about her struggle with her eating disorder and body dysmorphia, as well as her journeys with sobriety and depression.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.