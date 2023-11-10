People Magazine names their Sexiest Man Alive, but does anyone care?

Welcome to Pop Tart, our regular rundown of what’s scorching hot in the world of pop culture – from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

For every year since 1985, one celebrity has had the privilege of accepting one of humanity’s most prestigious awards: People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

This winner’s sexiest man, living, is none other than Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, nicknamed ‘McDreamy’. He hasn’t been on that show since 2015, but obviously, a sexy face is never forgotten.

Now, Dempsey has posed for People’s cover photo shoot, hopefully generated enough press so that people forget his last two films were flops, and soaked in his win by very humbly saying, “I’ve always been the bridesmaid”.

It all seems so simple, so why do we still care which celebrity man is our hottest?

Wait, what’s wrong with a sexy list?

Look, it would be remiss of me to pretend no one factors in attractiveness when eyeing up a potential partner, or keeps a ranking list of their hottest hook-ups in the notes app on their phone (no? Just me?).

Inspecting People’s 38-year-long ranking, many of the names on the list seem to have grown with the magazine itself – the 80s saw the likes of Harry Hamlin, John F. Kennedy Jr, and a badly-aged Mel Gibson grace the cover.

In the 90s, the likes of Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt took the crown, while the 2000s was focused on Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, and Ben Affleck, amongst others.

The 2010s had John Legend, Bradley Cooper, and Blake Shelton, and in recent years, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, and Chris Evans have claimed the title.

Getty Images Previous Sexiest Man Alive winners: Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey, and John Legend.

It kind-of seems that perhaps People’s judging panel hasn’t changed since the 80s, or their demographic hasn’t.

If you were, say, a Gen Zer like this reporter here, you may be wondering when was the last time a winner was younger than 30? You know, someone kind-of hip with the kids (the answer is Tom Cruise, who in 1990 became a Sexiest Man Alive winner at 28).

Also, aren’t you just tired of talking about who’s sexy, and who’s not?

Well, is there a “sexiest” list for women?

That competition is actually called Most Beautiful Woman, maybe because Sexiest Woman Alive would cause a controversy – oh wait, it did.

Esquire Magazine had its own Sexiest Woman Alive award to match People’s, which ran between 2003 and 2015 and saw Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, and Mila Kunis as some of the outlet’s picks.

Esquire’s Sexiest Women Alive competition (if you can call it that) met a short end due to controversies over the language used in the winner’s profiles by the outlet’s predominantly male journalists, and the male-gaze style of the covers, with the women far more sexed up than People’s winners.

People, instead, have a Most Beautiful Woman prize, recently given to Melissa McCarthy, Helen Mirren, and mother-daughter duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, with Hudson’s then-18-month-old, Rani Rose.

Both McCarthy and Mirren’s profiles reflected on their complicated relationship with beauty from a female perspective, speaking candidly about their issues with the beauty industry, while their male counterparts are given a platform that allows them to gush over their egos.

But to have both the Most Beautiful Woman and Sexiest Man Alive competitions run by the same publication leaves a lot to be read between the lines – we know objectifying women is wrong, but we can still rank men.

Is it so bad to be sexy, though?

Take it from someone who knows: no!

Who doesn’t enjoy the thrill of feeling sexy? Of seeing someone and thinking, ‘oh, they’re a bit sexy’, while you’re out on the town with your beer goggles on.

Sex is no measure of smarts or respect, unfortunately – Mel Gibson has made public racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic comments, Johnny Depp was found in a UK court to have been violent towards ex-Amber Heard on 12 occasions, and Brad Pitt is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with ex-wife Angelina Jolie who claims the actor was abusive.

Then there are the complaints – so-and-so should have won, someone else was robbed – which really makes you wonder what’s at the top of some people’s priority lists.

So, People, let’s leave the Sexiest Man Alive award in the dust, and perhaps a Least Cancellable Man competition can go in its place.