Australian singer and actor Johnny Ruffo dies, aged 35
Australian singer, songwriter, dancer and actor Johnny Ruffo has died. He was 35.
News of Ruffo's death was announced this afternoon on his official Instagram account, with the statement beginning: "It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny."
"Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors."
"He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will," the statement continued.
"He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.
"We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy ❤️".
Ruffo became a household name in Australia in 2011 after placing third on The X Factor. He then signed a recording contract with Sony, which saw him release hits including Take It Home and On Top.
In 2012, he won Dancing With The Stars, and a year later, he nabbed the role of Chris Harrington on Home and Away.
But in 2017, Ruffo was diagnosed with brain cancer, and he underwent surgery to remove a tumour. Two years later, Ruffo revealed his cancer was in remission.
Yet in November 2020, his brain cancer had returned.
Ruffo wrote on Instagram at the time: "After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned, though I will dig deep and beat this shit disease again."
In August 2022, Ruffo revealed he had received a terminal diagnosis. That same month, he released No Finish Line, his autobiography.
He said he titled his book like so because, to him, it meant "it wasn't the end".
He said at the time: "I understand that the cancer is terminal, but I'm going to do everything I can and I am currently doing everything I can to kick its arse."
Nine