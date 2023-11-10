Australian singer and actor Johnny Ruffo dies, aged 35

Australian singer, songwriter, dancer and actor J﻿ohnny Ruffo has died. He was 35.

News of Ruffo's death was announced this afternoon on his official Instagram account, with the statement beginning: "It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny."

"﻿Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors."

"He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will," the statement continued.

"He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

"We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy ❤️".

Ruffo became a household name in Australia in 2011 after placing third ﻿on The X Factor. He then signed a recording contract with Sony, which saw him release hits including Take It Home and On Top.

In 2012, he won Dancing With The Stars, and a year later, he nabbed the role of Chris Harrington on Home and Away.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images Tahnee Sims and Johnny Ruffo in 2017.

﻿But in 2017, Ruffo was diagnosed with brain cancer, and he underwent surgery to remove a tumour. Two years later, Ruffo revealed his cancer was in remission.

Yet in November 2020, his brain cancer had returned.

Ruffo wrote on Instagram at the time: ﻿"After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned, though I will dig deep and beat this shit disease again."

In August 2022, Ruffo revealed he had received a terminal diagnosis. That same month, he released No Finish Line, his autobiography.

﻿He said he titled his book like so because, to him, it meant "it wasn't the end".

He said at the time: "I understand that the cancer is terminal, but I'm going to do everything I can and I am currently doing everything I can to kick its arse."﻿