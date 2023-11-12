Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome sixth child: 'One more bundle of love'.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 57, has become a father for the sixth time with wife Tana, 49, following the arrival of son Jesse James.

Ramsay announced the news on Instagram on Sunday morning (NZT), revealing he and his wife welcomed their newborn on the Hell’s Kitchen star’s birthday, November 8.

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done,” Ramsay’s caption read.

Jesse joins Megan, 25, fraternal twins Holly and Jack, 23, Matilda, 22, and Oscar, 4, as the newest addition to the Ramsay clan.

Tana shared her own tribute to Jesse on Instagram, writing: “It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months, but we’ve made it, and we have been blessed with this little bundle.”

“Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

Jesse’s arrival came as a surprise for many, with neither Ramsay nor his wife announcing their pregnancy until his birth.

In a September 2022 interview with People, Ramsay joked he was “f.....” by his wife proposing the idea of the couple having another child as she “doesn’t want Oscar growing up on his own.”

“I’m going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f...... walker!” the chef said, laughing.

“'Hey, who's your granddad?' 'That's my dad, actually.'

“So I'm not too sure how many knee hip replacements they'll get by the time they get 21, but I'm going to try.”