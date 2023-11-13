Harry Styles has shaved his head and his fans are livid

Welcome to Pop Tart, our regular rundown of what’s scorching hot in the world of pop culture – from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

Professional singer and Conventionally Attractive Guy, Harry Styles, has news for you: those gorgeous locks you have undoubtedly dreamed of running your fingers through are no longer.

The British heartthrob, well-known for having hair, debuted a fresh buzz cut alongside his lady love Taylor Russell at the ultimate bald man gathering – a U2 concert at the Las Vegas Sphere.

All that remains upon Styles’ head is a bit of stubble, a receding hairline, and heartbreaking memories of what once was. His fans are barely holding up, are you?

Okay, so people are sad because he has no hair?

In the words of one of the singer’s musical idols, Joni Mitchell, ‘you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone’ – they shaved paradise, buzzed off his brunette locks.

Few things remain unchangeable in this lifetime: taxes, suffering, and death are all promised, but Styles’ mop of luscious brunette hair was not meant to be forever.

Be you a 14-year-old girl or middle-aged mother of three, Styles represents a man who most can agree upon as being conventionally hot, and sometimes we can take that for granted.

Styles’ style choice echoes a familiar heartbreak none all too well to admirers of hair: think back to the lost bleached locks of Justin Timberlake, sacrificed for a buzz cut.

Perhaps it is the truest sign of the transition from boy to man.

I actually think it looks okay – am I the only one?

You would have thought his hair was burned off in a freak accident, but really, it’s just a shave.

Like Timberlake before him, Styles now hold the baton of buzz cuts within the male celebrity community, following a long line of honourable men who have at some point shaved their heads: David Beckham, Nick Jonas, Chris Evans, and Ryan Gosling have all rocked buzz cuts, with fewer headlines inspired.

They all looked okay, and so does Styles, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as they say.

But it’s just a buzz cut, right? What’s the fuss?

Clearly, you have never taken the time to form a personal bond with Styles’ hair.

On social media, mourning processes are already in full swing for fans contending with this tragic loss.

“To everyone posting the pic Harry Styles with his shaved head, please stop it’s hurting me emotionally, mentally and physically,” one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

”I asked a Harry Styles fan how she felt about his shaved head and she said the feeling was reminiscent to that of family member passing away,” another post read.

“This is my world war three,” wrote another.

Others have made memorial posts with pictures of his hair plastered over tombstones, threatened substance abuse and violence, and generally haven’t taken the news well.

Sometimes, hair is more than just hair – it’s memories, the promise of boyish charm and sex appeal, and the fact that his stylist always seemed to be having a good day on the job.

Oh, I get it now. How are we to cope?

Take a deep breath, and find peace in the fact that hair does, in fact, grow back.

Social media may have you believe Styles is now doomed to a lifetime of baldness, but he is still only 29-years-old.