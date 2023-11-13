'Guy on the Chiefs': Taylor Swift changes lyrics to shoutout new beau Travis Kelce

After making headlines for catching him on the football field, Taylor Swift’s tight end boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has returned the favour – and received a special shout out for his effort.

The Chiefs star was in attendance at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday , dancing in a private box alongside her father, Scott.

While Swift wrapped up the show with her closing number, Karma, she made a cheeky lyric change, from “Karma is that guy on the screen running straight home to me”, to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs running straight home to me.”

The singer could be heard laughing, while the crowd went into a chorus of screams.

One fan managed to catch Kelce’s reaction to the lyric change, showing the footballer dancing and smiling while Swift’s father cheered on. Another video saw Kelce blow his girlfriend a kiss.

After the show, Swift was filmed waving to fans as she left the stage, before running into Kelce’s arms and sharing a kiss.

The original lyrics referenced Swift’s former boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, who starred in The Favourite, Conversations with Friends and Catherine Called Birdy while the pair were dating.

Ed Zurga/AP “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs running straight home to me.”

Swift caused frenzies after showing up to two of Kelce’s football matches in September and October, confirming weeks of romance rumours between the two.